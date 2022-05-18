‘Your Twin’: Marjorie Harvey Fans Do a Double Take After She Posts Stunning Pic of Lookalike Daughter Lori

Marjorie Harvey is more than just Steve Harvey’s wife. She is a celebrity fashion stylist. She is a businesswoman. She is a philanthropist. Most important, she is a doting mom of seven, three of which came from her womb.

One of her children, Lori Harvey, the 25-year-old “it girl” romantically linked to eligible bachelors like Sean “Brother Love” Combs, Justin Combs, Future, and most recently Micheal B. Jordan, made her appearance at the Cannes International Film Festival.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Lori Harvey attends the screening of “Final Cut (Coupez!)” and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The model and beauty entrepreneur hit the red carpet for a screening of “Final Cut Coupez!” in a stunning canary-yellow strapless gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring 2020 Couture collection with a cinched bodice and full tiered skirt, according to People magazine, pairing the frock with beautiful gold pumps.

The dress was not the only showstopper in the ensemble. Her jewels were compliments of Messika High Jewelry. From the brand’s collection, she rocked a necklace with more than 100 carats of diamonds and matching diamond earrings. She also wore a series of rings, with one standing out as a 16-carat “Toi et Moi” style band by the brand.

Her proud mama, who has made a living spotting camera-ready fashionista, posted her baby girl on her social media. In an Instagram post, she captioned it very simply: “my princess.” Her husband was the first to comment on his wife’s post with a crown emoji, reminding everyone his daughter is a queen.

Fans in the comments raved at young Lori’s beauty, likening it to the undeniable beauty of her 57-year-old mother.

Fellow stylist June Ambrose said, “Stunning! You birthed a masterpiece,” as another celebrity mom, Tina Knowles Lawson noted Lori is “Beautiful like her mama.”

Others marveled at the resemblance, writing, “Your twin,” “Looking like you,” and “A princess like her mama.”

A few people could not resist connecting her gown to one of the Disney princesses, Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

“Belle (Beauty & The Beast) was BLACK!” one person wrote, as others posted, “Come on princess Belle” and “IT’S GIVING BELLE.”

The overwhelming majority of Mama Majorie’s comments cosigned each other commenting, “How gorgeous is she??? Love her,” or stating she is “Effortlessly chic and elegant” and her saying her type of beauty and style is “so rare.”

Rare indeed but not surprising. She gets it from her mama.