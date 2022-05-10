‘I Can Hear Her Now Saying ‘Sell These Bricks My Sweet Babies.’: Mo’Nique Debuts New Look After Being Casted in 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’

One month after Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson vowed to restore veteran actress and comedian Mo’Nique‘s place in Hollywood, he has come through on his promise. This after the “Precious” star claimed she was blackballed following a since-resolved feud with director and longtime friend, Lee Daniels.

Fif announced Mo’Nique’s new role on STARZ’s “Black Mafia Family,” the scripted series inspired by the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, in an Instagram post on Monday, May 9. “Guess who I got in MF this season. GOLDIE! GLG GreenLightGang,” the rapper wrote in the caption before adding, “I don’t miss, THE UNDER DOG’S BACK ON TOP @therealmoworldwide.”

Mo’Nique introduces her new character in the post’s brief clip while also sporting a new short salt-and-pepper hairdo. “My name is Goldie,” the actress said with a slight chuckle. “You know who the f–k I am.” The video has been viewed over one million times since Fif shared it as fans and celebrities appear to be eating up the latest addition to the Starz original series.

The 54-year-old appears to have already begun filming. Shortly after making the initial announcement, Fif posted another picture of his new star posing alongside some of her new “BMF” castmates, including the show’s leading stars Da’Vinchi and Demetrius Flenory Jr.

Fans on social media appear to be excited about the latest addition to the crime series as many users flooded the comments section with congratulatory remarks on getting the role and her new look, including one person who wrote, “She understood the assignment.” A second person commented, “Yesssss Aunty welcome back. I don’t even watch BMF but I’m bout to start now!”

Aforementioned, Fif has been advocating for the Maryland native and supporting her publicly after she accused Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey of blackballing her and preventing her from working in the industry.

Several fans applauded Fif for keeping his promise to help the actress out, including one person who wrote, “THATS WTF WE TALKIN BOUT !!! When using your POWER for good and listening to what the people want. Glad Mo’Nique bout to be back out here as she should be.” Another person added, “Nothing but respect for 50 for putting Monique on…I can hear her now saying ‘Sell these bricks my sweet babies.'”