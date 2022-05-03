‘Made Without Any Authorization’: Isaiah Wong Distances Himself from Statements Made On His Behalf to Demand More Compensation In Response to Nijel Pack’s NIL Deal  

Another day, another chapter in the developing drama surrounding NIL deals.

This time it was about a player feeling his NIL compensation wasn’t on par with an incoming transfer to his team. So now we have battles in practice for starting positions and players compete and catch feelings about who’s getting the bigger bag to attend said university.

Isaiah Wong #2 of the Miami Hurricanes shoots the ball against David McCormack #33 and Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The latest basketball player to test the limits of NIL deals and hardball negotiations is Isaiah Wong of the Miami Hurricanes, who over the weekend reportedly contemplated entering the transfer portal, upon hearing an incoming teammate’s deal had a higher value than Wong’s current deal.

It was said that Wong would enter the transfer portal if his NIL payout wasn’t increased. But up against a hard deadline of Sunday to transfer without having to sit out next season, that aggressive stance quickly changed after the NIL deal wasn’t increased.

Wong decided that a bird in the hand was the best play and apologized for the comments made, claiming they were made without his approval.

“The recent statements made without any authorization on my behalf do not reflect my views and in no way was I willing to jeopardize my relationship with Lifewallet or the University of Miami. After discussing the matter with my family, I was able to clarify my intentions and resolve any misunderstandings with both organizations and have since agreed to move forward with established agreements made prior to the confusion. My priority is to act with the highest level of character and integrity. Any further statements will be made by me personally.”

Wong, was hoping LifeWallet would increase his bag after giving Kansas State’s Nigel Pack a two-year $800,000 deal and a car to transfer to Miami. That didn’t happen and Wong is still enrolled in Coral Gables.

Wong’s Agent May Have Spoken A Little To Hastily

With student-athletes now landing these deals, agents are heavily involved in many instances. Wong’s agent, Adam Papas, called himself speaking up on behalf of his client when he told ESPN the following upon hearing about Pack’s big deal late last week.

“If Isaiah and his family don’t feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow, while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA Draft and going through the draft process.”

To find out more about how much money college players are getting in Name, Image and Likeness deals, click here.