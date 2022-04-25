‘No Means No’: Keke Palmer Carries Her Expectation of Privacy with Her When She Leaves Home, Says Fan Violated Her By Filming Her In Public

Keke Palmer recently issued some sage advice to fans the next time they encounter their favorite celebrity.

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old took to her Twitter account, where she shared a recent interaction she had with a woman who refused to accept no for an answer when she requested a photo with the “True Jackson, VP” star.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 16: Keke Palmer is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex,” Palmer began. “I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want [to] take one with her.”

Palmer said that despite her pushback, the woman “still preceded to film me against my will.” In a follow-up post, the “Nope” star acknowledged to consequences that might occur had she reacted violently, writing, “If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon.”

Fans online showered the actress with support ensuring her that the boundaries she set were valid, including one user who wrote, “Couldn’t be me that girl would of learned a valuable lesson that day lol you would not be the bad person for wanting your privacy.”

Another person commented, “I wouldn’t have faulted you for speaking up if she’s not respecting a boundary. Damm shame people feel owed an interaction simply due to someone being a public figure. That was personal time and it’s your choice whether you want to engage or not.”

“Famous people ain’t the only people this happens to. People just don’t have boundaries these days,” commented a third online user. “Fame doesn’t make you inhuman. @KekePalmer should’ve stood your ground as any human being has a right to. Don’t forget where you from because the light is brighter where you are.”

Of course, some slammed the star for wanting privacy as a public figure, including one critic who wrote, “I find it funny, when actors are struggling to get noticed in the industry, they have NO PROBLEM interacting with strangers..as soon as they get a little attention and C-Class movie role. they think they are hot chit.”

However, comments like that and many others were drowned out by fans who felt, “She’s a human being who doesn’t want to be treated like someone’s photo op.”