‘What Did I Do?’: T-Pain Mockingly Puts Dallas on Blast Over Low Ticket Sales

“Rappa Ternt Singer” T-Pain has a bone to pick with music lovers in Dallas, Texas. In a TikTok video, the Florida native called out Dallas city locals for the low ticket sales for his upcoming “The Road to Wiscansin Tour” stop next month.

T-Pain appeared in the video over a spreadsheet that revealed the percentages of tickets sold in each city. The highest were Chicago, Richmond, Virginia, and Los Angeles at 100 percent. Meanwhile. Dallas currently has the lowest at 26 percent, followed by Buffalo, New York, closing at 40 percent.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 16: T-Pain performs at the Empire Control Room during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival – Day 6 on March 16, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The “I’m Sprung” singer said, “I got to tell you, man, there’s one question: ‘What the f—, Dallas?'” He continued, “Dallas, what are you doing? Yall don’t f— with me?”

The 36-year-old supporter of the city and the Dallas Cowboys football team began to jokingly ponder what he did to the locals and how many times he’s worn a cowboy hat.

“What did I do?” T-Pain asked. “Let me know what I did. Ya’ll don’t f—k with me, bro?! What’s going on? I’ve worn cowboy hats many times! I used to raise horses! I feel like I’m part of the city! I’ve worn a cowboy hat or two — regular cowboys and Dallas Cowboys!”

T-Pain is scheduled to perform on May 18 at The Factory in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas. His “The Road to Wiscansin Tour” is also expected to hit other cities like Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, San Franciso, etc. He will likely perform his latest singles “Like Dat” with R&B singer Kehlani, “I’m Cool With That,” and hits from his Grammy-nominated album, “Thr33 Ringz.”