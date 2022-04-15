Thandiwe Newton Denies Reports She Was Fired from ‘Magic Mike’ Movie Over Argument With Channing Tatum About Will Smith Slap

Actress Thandiwe Newton denied reports that an argument with Channing Tatum led to her being terminated from the third “Magic Mike” movie, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” Previous reports indicated a heated argument between Newton and Tatum about the slap heard around the world at the Academy Awards last month was to blame for her departure from the film.

Thandiwe Newton shares a photograph on Instagram on April 12, 2022. (Photo: @thandiwenewton)

“This report is completely inaccurate,” said a representative for Newton regarding her departure from the film, which is being shot in London.

A representative from Warner Bros. also released a statement 11 days after filming began which announced Newton’s departure due to family issues. “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” to deal with family matters.”

However, The Sun reported that an argument between 49-year-old Newton and 41-year-old Tatum was “unimaginably vicious” while shooting on the film’s set at Paddington in West London. A source, who was reportedly a crew member, told the outlet that the duo fought before Tatum drove away in his car. “After the row, he just went, ‘I am not working with her anymore.’ Him being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie.”

Thandiwe Newton will step away from #MagicMikesLastDance to deal with family matters, and will be replaced by Salma Hayek https://t.co/IX6hRAP42m pic.twitter.com/4V9l8DE0gi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 14, 2022

During the awards ceremony, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock live on stage after the comedian joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in “GI Jane 2.” Pinkett Smith claims she has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, and was sporting a shaved head at the awards show. Rock reportedly was unaware of Pinkett Smith’s purported condition.

Salma Hayek was chosen as Newton’s replacement in the film, which is being directed by Steven Soderbergh. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will air on HBO Max.