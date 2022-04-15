‘Here’s to My Final Season’: Allyson Felix, the World’s Most Decorated Track and Field Athlete, Announces Her Retirement

The world’s most decorated track and field athlete, Allyson Felix, announced her retirement from the sport. On Wednesday, via her Instagram, Felix let the world know that the upcoming season will be her last

Olympic Track & Field legend Allyson Felix announced that she will be retiring after the 2022 season to focus her celebrity and efforts on empowering women. (Getty Images)

“As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I’d have a career like this. I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life.

“I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give. I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how — with one last run.”

Allyson Felix announced that she'll be retiring from track following the 2022 season.



Legendary career 👏



The Felix Factor

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you.

“This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you. More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I’ll be sharing a series of announcements that I’m hoping will make the world better for women.

“Here’s to my final season.”

The Track & Field GOAT

Felix pushed the imagination of what a track and field could accomplish to the limit, and she has a trophy case full of accomplishments that cement that fact.

The 36-year-old Los Angeles native has 11 Olympic medals and seven gold over five Olympic Games. Felix also is a 10-time national champion and holds 13 world championship titles.

In addition, Felix has dedicated her life to being a champion of the voiceless Black mothers who have experienced complications in childbirth.

To find out more about Allyson Felix, her plans for empowering women and how she will influence the next generation of women, click here.