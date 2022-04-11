‘You Know You Toxic’: Video Interview Emerges of OnlyFans Model Who Fatally Stabbed Her Nigerian-American Boyfriend Dishing on Her Dating Preferences and Control In Relationships

Social media is shedding new light on the Florida couple that has captured recent headlines after the white female stabbed to death her Black boyfriend. Video and old tweets suggest neither of the two liked dating within their own race. One post names a celebrity athlete the woman allegedly dated while he was married. Backlash from the two lover’s social media posts have sparked outrage and criticism, however some family members are asking for grace and for more focus to land on finding out the truth behind the killing.

The OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney — who goes by Courtney Tailor on her social media — bragged about her love for “rich Black men” during an interview on Stunt Lifestyle TV’s “We in Miami” podcast weeks before she killed her lover, Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli on Sunday, April 3.

The host Slim Stunta posted a clip from the 90-minute interview from the show’s March 4 episode on social media.

In the 1:39 minute snippet, he says to her, “You look like the type of girl that only dates like rich guys. Is that true?”

The 25-year-old swiftly answers, “No, that’s not true. I only date Black guys … Let me clarify I only date rich Black guys.”

Dressed in a white midriff and black leather-looking pants, she stands up to display her body in the edited footage. In the mic, Stunta says with a slight chuckle, “You know you’re toxic,” before teasing her about liking Black guys and hinting to his audience to take note of the defining fact.

“Do you like to be fully controlled?” he then asks.

“No. I like to be submissive in the bedroom, but, like, in my life I don’t like anybody to tell me what to do,” she answers.

Stunta’s follow-up question was, “So, you only want them to tell you what to do in the bedroom? Other than that, you don’t want them to tell you anything?” to which she responded, “Right. That’s exactly it.”

“So, that sounds like you’re a control freak with your relationships,” Stunta responds. “Be careful with this one,” he says to his audience, “She’s gonna boss you around. The toxicity.”

The video is edited to another part of the interview, one in which Clenney is sharing a panel with five other women from OnlyFans and two males. The host brings back up her preference for rich Black men and digs in deeper to see if she would divulge the occupations of these men with money.

He asked her, “Have you ever dated like any politicians or only like rappers or athletes?”

“No dope boys. No politicians,” she shared before saying she “dabbled here” and “dabbled there” in the athlete pool.

One name she offered up as a professional NFL player she “dated” was Jermichael Finley, the 35-year-old former American football tight end for the Green Bay Packers, who has been married, according to PlayerWives.com, to his wife, whose name is also Courtney, since 2008.

Clenney asks the viewers not to Google him, perhaps because she was 11 when the college sweethearts got married, and their alleged rendezvous would have happened during the marriage.

Since his passing, some social media posts made by Obumseli have emerged. Like his former girlfriend, he expressed vehemently his dislike for dating within his ethnicity.

In 2011 and 2013, the then-teenaged Obumseli made a series of posts that many considered disrespectful to women and self-loathing of his race:

“Oomf: ‘black girls are born knowing how to shake they a*s’ me: ‘honestly idc they not my type.’”

“Once again, I’m tired of these black girls in my government class!!”

“Black folks messing up…”

“Full of ignorant black women”

When these tweets became public, a woman claiming to be Obumseli’s cousin, @shenigerian said it was unfair to judge her dead cousin on statements he made as a teen. Several people ratioed her account with negative remarks about her standing up for her cousin and now the account is private or “protected.”

The 27-year-old stopped posting on Twitter in 2020 during the pandemic, shifting his focus to

his Instagram account, where he had 8,515 followers. He has 28 pictures posted on his profile and the majority of them are of him in exotic places he has traveled or events he has attended with what seems to be backstage access.

Criticism of Obumseli’s appeared on his IG account. One commenter wrote, “It’s so sad everyone is saying he deserved to die… no he didn’t and she deserves to be in jail for a long time. But it’s not ok to say he deserved it for not liking black females. I barely like white men like what’s the point here?”

Another offered advice to Black women, “Bw just stand down. He hated us so this is not our fight.”

Obumseli’s brother, Jeff, made a statement on behalf of the family about the treatment their deceased loved one has received because of these posts. It read in part, “As a family, we strongly disagree with the ignorant and repulsive tweets from my then-high school aged brother that have recently surfaced. However, the tweets do not diminish our demand for a thorough investigation into Toby’s murder or negate the necessity for justice.”

The family wanted to make it “inextricably clear,” they believe Clenney is being “treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman.”

“Courtney acknowledges that Toby did not have a weapon. She has no injuries to support her story of imminent danger. Additionally, Courtney still has yet to explain exactly what happened leading up to Toby’s murder. We have every reason to believe that his death was the result of unwarranted and unprovoked violence.”

Immediately after Obumseli’s stabbing, Clenney was detained and later released to a hospital to be placed on suicide watch under the Florida Baker Act.

Law enforcement said there is a “very active investigation” underway to determine the context of the stabbing. She claims it was self-defense, but friends and family do not believe her. They claim that while the relationship was volatile, she was the aggressor and saw “her hit him.”

A day after the death, Clenney posted content on her OnlyFans page, where she claimed on the podcast that she pulls in over six figures a year.