Chris Rock Reportedly Tells Audience Members Expecting to Hear Him Address Will Smith Slap to ‘Lower Your Expectations’ 

Bad news for fans who attend a Chris Rock show expecting to hear his side of the Oscar controversy in which the “Good Hair” comedian received an unexpected slap from Academy Award winner Will Smith promptly after making a joke onstage about the shaved head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During a surprise set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the 57-year-old entertainer sent a clear message that he would not be addressing the highly publicized incident.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Chris Rock is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

“He literally only addressed it as the crowd was going wild for his surprise appearance,” an alleged audience member told Page Six. “He got on stage and said, ‘Lower your expectations. I’m not going to address that s–t.’ “

The only time Rock has spoken about the Oscar drama publicly was at his first show following the award ceremony, which took place on Sunday, March 27, 2007, in Boston, where he received a standing ovation.

“So, how was your weekend?” the comedian remarked. At the time, he told fans that he was “still processing what happened” but would eventually speak on “that s–t.” Before the show, the venue manager told the outlet in a statement that Rock was “in a great mood” despite still being a trending topic nearly a week later.

Rock’s comment comes as the Academy announced that its board of governors would meet this Friday, April 8, 2022, instead of the previously scheduled April 18 meeting to discuss “possible sanctions” for the “King Richard” star.

“The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership,” Academy president David Rubin wrote in a signed letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

It continued, “We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.”

Smith has since resigned from the Academy while ticket sales for Rock’s comedy tour have skyrocketed. He has dates scheduled through Nov. 19, when he is set to return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the film awards took place.