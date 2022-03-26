‘I Was Black and Blue’: DJ Jazzy Jeff Recalls Creating Scene Where He’s Tossed Out ‘The Fresh Prince’ House

Social media’s latest obsession with the “Bel-Air” reimagining, which takes a darker approach than its comedic predecessor, doesn’t appear to be letting up. It also has some of the original show’s cast members reminiscing about their time on the show and some of its most iconic moments.

During a recent appearance on 105.9’s “The Breakfast Club” with co-host Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and Dj Envy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, who portrayed Jazz, Will Smith’s best friend and pesky houseguest on the hit ’90s series, opened up about his signature scene in the course of six seasons when he gets thrown out of the Banks family home.

Although his role was relatively small on the show, Jazz’s character resonated with hip-hop heads and sneaker junkies all over. While receiving his flowers, Jazz shared some production secrets with the co-hosts about how the eviction went down, stating, “It was a mat, and I jumped.”

“Like, I had to jump, and every last one of those takes were easily 50 jumps. So, I would be black and blue after doing that. The reason why it got to the point that kept wearing the same shirt is, I was like, I’m not doing it, ” he continued. “I ain’t doing that no more; I mean y’all killing me,” he recalled.

Elsewhere the 57-year-old spoke on the evolution of the “Bel-Air” characters. The reboot’s overall tone has completely shifted from its once laughable nature. The one persona change almost too glaring to miss is that of Carlton Banks, played by actor Olly Sholotan.

The “new” Carlton is no longer the nerdy cousin but is now the coolest guy at Bel-Air Academy. In the first few episodes, viewers watch as Carlton fights with Will, embarrasses him in front of the student body, and makes it clear he is highly jealous of his cousin from Philly. Viewers also get a brief look into Carolton’s struggle with anxiety and his burgeoning drug use.

“I think the thing that I really enjoyed about this show is I felt like — because I was skeptical in the beginning — somebody picked up ‘The Fresh Prince’ in the ’90s, moved it to 2022, and said, ‘What if this was real?’” Jazz shared. “And every last one of these characters, this is how they would be if this was real life. Carlton absolutely would be on drugs — he would absolutely.”

Jazz currently co-hosts “Welcome to Bel-Air: The Official Podcast” on iHeart radio with Crissle West of “The Read” podcasts, where each week they have “honest and open conversations with the visionaries – both behind the scenes and in front of the camera – who brought this fresh, dramatic reimagining of an iconic sitcom into the present day.”