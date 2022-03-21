‘What a Great Pic’ : ‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Lark Voorhies Looks Ageless In Latest Photo

Actress Lark Voorhies appears still be everyone’s favorite girl from fictional “Bayside High School” after fans recently showered the former child-star with sweet remarks while highlighting how beautiful she looked after the 47-year-old shared a beautiful selfie of herself following a brief hiatus from the World Wide Web.

Voorhies doesn’t post often on her social media page, but fans are already pleased when the veteran Hollywood star shares moments from her life and work. This month she returned to her Instagram account, where she uploaded a gorgeous snap of herself wearing what appeared to be an all-white suit-coat. The actress styled her hair in curls and finished her look with a light glam look with bright red lipstick, sporting a big smile.

Saved By the Bell’ alum Lark Voorhies sends fans “all the joy” in her latest social media post. @thereallarkvoorchies/Instagram

The “How High” star left a sweet message in her caption, “Hello everyone. Hope today brings you all the joy you seek! How are you spending your weekend?” Voorhies concluded her post with several positive hashtags, including, “#walking #health #happiness #blessed” and “#live #laugh#love #mentalhealthawareness.”

Fans gushed over her beauty in the comments section, including one user who wrote, “Looking beautiful as ever Lark!!” before sharing his plans. “I’m singing all weekend. Hope you have a lovely weekend,” he added.

Another person commented, “Hey gorgeous! Traveling this weekend, seeing some new sites. What are you doing this weekend?”

“What a great pic of you. Have a great day! Catching up on some laundry,” wrote a third person. A fourth online user commented, “Good Saturday morning to you and great photo of your always beautiful amazing self. Have a good day and great weekend.”

In 2020 Voorhies reprised her role of the fashionable character Lisa Turtle in Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” revival series. She portrayed the wealthy Bayside High student from the 1998 debut of the series, which formerly had been known as “Good Morning, Miss Bliss.”

She also appeared in all four seasons of “Saved by the Bell” and made cameos in spinoffs “Hawaiian Style, The College Years” and “Wedding in Las Vegas.”