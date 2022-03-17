‘I Thought I’ve Seen Everything’: 50 Cent Left Speechless Over Mike Tyson Ear-Shaped Cannabis Edibles

Twenty-five years ago, Mike Tyson famously bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield‘s ear during their heavyweight match. The former boxing champ is now profiting off one of the most-talked-about moments in boxing history.

Rapper 50 Cent is in awe after discovering Mike Bites, the ear-shaped cannabis edible gummies from Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0. The “Power” actor and co-creator shared a screenshot of the red gummies and packaging on Instagram.

“I thought I seen everything, MIKE! WTF,” wrote 50 in the caption.

Boxing fans in the comments were left in tears laughing at the ear-shaped gummies, calling them the “Breakfast of champs.” Fellow “Power” star Shane Johnson wrote, “Hahhaaaaa. Amazing. Delicious. Just a nibble.” Here’s what others had to say.

“Mike has unfinished business.”

“He childish asf.”

“The ear already has a bite taken out of it.”

“How high you have to be to come up with this lol.”

“[25] years later and he’s still capitalizing off this.”

A handful applauded Tyson for his “marketing” and “great business move.” One individual said, “Marketing at its finest.” Another joked, “Now all he needs is Evander for the promo run.”

A third said, “This is so wild. I remember that boxing match like it was yesterday.”

Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear 23 years ago today pic.twitter.com/BVhbR9VCQV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 29, 2020

Holyfield knocked out Tyson during the 11th round of his first match in November 1996. Yet, no one will ever forget Tyson biting Holyfield’s ear in the third round of their second match seven months later in June 1997. However, his second bite tore off a piece of Holyfield’s ear and resulted in Tyson’s disqualification.

During a 2009 appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Tyson said he apologized to Holyfield but admitted “it wasn’t sincere.”

When asked why he bit Holyfield, Tyson joked, “I was just so pissed off that he was such a great fighter too. I was just pissed off, and I wanted to beat him up, and I was just mad at him.”

The former boxing legend said his competitive spirit “desperately wanted” to win for his own reasons. A week later, Oprah brought Tyson back on the show to sincerely apologize to Holyfield’s face.