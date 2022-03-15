‘Insecure’ Star Responds to Starring as the Next ‘Black Panther’ After Petition to Recast T’Challa Reaches 60K Signatures

After a Chicago movie critic started a petition to recast King T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, in the upcoming “Black Panther” film, fans have suggested an “Insecure” actor as a suitable replacement.

Emmanuel Noisette from TheMovieBlog.com has led the charge on pushing studio executives to consider recasting Boseman’s role as King T’Challa, launching a petition that amassed, in less than a year, almost 60,000 signatures.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: Y’lan Noel speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

According to Noisette, there is one name that many fans believe would be a respectable recast is Y’Lan Noel, who played Issa Rae’s love interest in the first season of “Insecure.”

Noisette asked the actor, who has also starred in “The Purge” franchise, if he was “down” to assume the role left empty by Boseman’s untimely death, and he said he would.

“In a blink of an eye!” Noel said to the journalist. “But it’s up to the gods!”

After the news was released that Noel was interested, many took to social media to give their opinions. Some believe that recasting the role is a good idea, suggesting even more names.

“Y’Lan Noel would be great. I love that he’s stepping up to the plate. John David Washington and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would be awesome as well,” tweeted one fan.

Y’Lan Noel would be great. I love that he’s stepping up to the plate. John David Washington and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would be awesome as well. pic.twitter.com/HY2CzQYrXc — Guy Lnd (@guy_lnd) March 14, 2022

Some just are excited that the movement is starting to take shape, and people are acknowledging the #RecastTchalla campaign and hoping it sends a message to Marvel.

“Damn, we might’ve started something. Y’Lan, start working on your African accent #RecastTChalla #SaveTChalla#BlackPanther”

So many people in Phillip Lewis’ comment section and quoted tweets are in support of Y’Lan Noel. Damn, we might’ve started something. Y’Lan, start working on your African accent #RecastTChalla #SaveTChalla #BlackPanther https://t.co/7JiKE739Gq — Twin_SV (@TwinRaw17) March 14, 2022

A comic book fan tweeted, “The reaction to Y’lan Noel should tell them everything at Marvel studios. People are ready for a T’Challa recast. #BlackPanther”

The reaction to Y'lan Noel should tell them everything at Marvel studios. People are ready for a T'Challa recast. #BlackPanther — Jason (One Piece stan) (@EscaflowneClown) March 13, 2022

The studio originally said that there will be no recasting, possibly out of respect for Boseman but also aligning with Reginald Hudson’s 2009 “Black Panther,” where T’Challa dies and his sister assumes the mantle of the Black Panther.

Noisette was quick to say that this is not about the recasting Black Panther, but the king. The nuance extends the storyline regarding the leadership life of King T’Challa in Wakanda.

He tweeted, “Read the petition please. This is NOT about who will be black panther or the mantle. It’s #RecastTChalla not recast Black panther.”

Read the petition please. This is NOT about who will be black panther or the mantle. It's #RecastTChalla not recast Black panther. 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) March 14, 2022

According to the Marvel Universe, the Black Panther is actually a mantle that goes from one person to the next. The recasting of the mantle that was held by the character T’Challa played by Boseman is already embedded in the mythology of the Black Panther story.