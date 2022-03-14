‘Now It Just Looks Stupid’: KD Calls Out NYC Mayor Eric Adams After Kyrie Irving Attends Game

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated their crosstown rivals the New York Knicks 110-107 on Sunday. KD was electric and scored 53 points in the victory. The atmosphere inside the Barclays Center was electric not only because of the play on the court, but who was sitting courtside. Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was able to be in the building and sit across the floor from his teammates in seats he purchased, but couldn’t play in the game due to the city’s vaccine mandates. KD talked about the oddity of the scene and had some words for NYC Mayor Eric Adams.



I don’t get it,” Durant said. “At this point now, it feels like somebody’s trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority, but everybody out here is looking for attention, and that’s what I feel the mayor wants right now is some attention. But he’ll figure it out soon. He better. But it just didn’t make any sense. It’s unvaxxed people in this building already. We’ve got a guy who can come into the building, I guess are they fearing our safety? I don’t get it. We’re all confused. Everybody in the world is confused at this point. Earlier on in the season, people didn’t understand what’s going on, but now it just looks stupid. So, hopefully, Eric, you’ve gotta figure this out.”

ESPN talking head Michael Wilbon disagreed with KD’s assertion that the mayor was looking for attention.

Let’s be clear. The situation Irving and the Nets find themselves in could’ve been avoided. All Irving had to do was take the vaccine like all of his teammates have. He still can for what it’s worth. There is no statute of limitations on doing the right thing amidst a global pandemic.

Be that as it may, Irving is refusing for whatever reason and so the Nets are at the whim of the city and forces outside of their control.

The optics of the NYC private and public sector mandates as it relates to the vaccine look bad. The ruling isn’t consistent and looks silly as it relates to Irving. He can practice and be around his teammates unvaccinated and unmasked in Brooklyn and most other places. But he can’t play basketball with them in the Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden.

This isn’t about public safety or protecting others because Irving and no doubt many other unvaccinated people were in the Barclays Center on Sunday unmasked. So it has nothing to do with safety. If it did the public masking and vaccine requirements wouldn’t have been lifted.

