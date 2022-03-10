White Woman Loses It In Wisconsin Walmart, Reportedly Destroys Property Over Black Lives Matter Promotional Products

A white woman has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property while presumably shopping at a Wisconsin Walmart. Her vulgar tantrum was captured on video and will likely be used as evidence against her.

According to Fox 6, Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies detained Magdalena Ciechanowski on Monday, Feb. 28, after they received a “disorderly conduct complaint” from a Kenosha Walmart store, located at 3500 Brumback Boulevard.

Magdalena Ciechanowski (Cellphone Screenshot Video)

The officers arrived around 7:30 p.m. that night, court documents reveal, and were told that a “female was throwing candles and yelling ‘Black lives matter’ in the store.”

A video that has now gone viral on TikTok shows her tossing candles across the store and yelling, “Black Lives Matter, my p—y matters!” She repeats the chant (and variations of the chant) until the clip titled “Karen Loses It! Throws the #BLM candles” comes to an end.

The video was posted on Creole Mac’s profile, where the person used the caption, “Hospitalization time for these type of people. Committed. #karen #karens #karensgoingwild #karensoftiktok #karensgonewild.”

A week after the incident, the video has been watched almost 8.5 million times.

A store manager said the woman damaged “a considerable amount of merchandise at the store,” valued at $200.

It was further reported that she fled the scene in a white Toyota Prius with Illinois plates before law enforcement arrived on the scene. However, the actual plate numbers were not secured.

Detectives were able to obtain cell phone footage shot by a witness and used stills from the video to help locate the suspect.

On Tuesday, March 1, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department posted the images on its Facebook page, asking the community for assistance in locating the mystery woman.

A tip revealed that “the same female acted in a similar manner, throwing items at patrons and staff” at a Walgreens in Racine. This time, the license plate led them to Ciechanowski. Another person gave information to the department, linking her to a halfway house in Racine.

KCSD worked with Racine police to have a deputy arrest the woman at the 300 block of Luedtke Avenue, a house where it is believed she was staying, around 1 p.m. on the same day that the stills were posted on social media.

However, according to the complaint, the 42-year-old “denied being at Walmart and asked to speak with her lawyer.”

On Wednesday, March 2, Ciechanowski made her first appearance before a Kenosha County court, receiving a $500 signature bond.

The woman is scheduled to return to the court in less than one month on April 1.

