‘The Good, Bad, Ugly and Devastating’: Bobby Brown Two-Part Documentary and New Reality Series Premiering In May with A&E Networks

Legendary R&B singer Bobby Brown is returning to television after announcing that he and A&E networks are teaming up for a new documentary and reality show.

The “My Prerogative” singer will soon be telling his story through a two-part documentary titled “Biography: Bobby Brown.” According to the release, the film is an “up-close and personal look at [Brown’s] journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.”

The movie will also capture the 52-year-old in his most candid moments as he visits the gravesites of Houston and Bobbi Kristina and put together “a deeply moving” tribute to his namesake son.

Celebrity guest interviews including members of the iconic boy band New Edition, including Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill. Grammy winner Babyface, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, singer Keith Sweat and some of his family and friends will also be featured in the special.

As for the reality series, it’s reportedly a 12-part docuseries titled “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step,” in honor of his 1998 hit from the “Don’t Be Cruel” album. The show will follow Brown as he goes about his life day to day along with his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children. It will also see Brown reuniting with New Edition on the group’s “Culture Tour.”

Aside from the promotional clip on Twitter scaring a few fans into thinking the star had suddenly passed away, many people appeared interested to see the special, including one person who wrote, “Should be interesting. He’s getting older. I think he will be honest and it will therapeutic for him.” They added, “I know he’s bad boy Bobby Brown but he’s been through a lot. The good, bad, ugly and devastating.”

Another person commented, “Can’t wait to see this, you are King Legend R&B of all times l been watching you shine since l was a little girl. went to a couple of your concerts.”

“Biography: Bobby Brown” will air on May 30 and 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. The “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” reality series will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT following the conclusion of the two-part documentary.

