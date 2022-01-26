‘Look Upon Athletes Like Dumb Jocks’: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams John Stockton’s Anti-Vaxx Claims About Athletes ‘Dropping Dead’

Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is easily the most famous Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball alumnus. In 1984, his senior season in Spokane, he led the Bulldogs to a 17-11 record while leading the West Coast Conference in points, assists and steals.



Stockton who has resided in Spokane following his illustrious NBA career, is a season ticket holder for the Zags. Those tickets were recently suspended due to Stockton’s failure to comply with the mask mandate of the school and arena.

Stockton and the school’s administration are at odds over the mandate. Stockton reportedly met with the school’s athletics director Chris Standiford concerning the situation. Stockton then told the Spokesman-Review:

“Basically, it came down to they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit. And therefore, they received complaints and felt like whatever the higher-ups were — those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up, they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Stockton has consistently criticized the measures taken as it pertains to COVID-19 vaccines, the different shutdown measures and of course mask mandates.

Stockton Makes Outrageous Claim: Kareem Abdul-Jabber Responds

Stockton even said that over 100 athletes have died because they received the COVID-19 vaccine. This without any credible or substantial evidence to back that claim. People don’t have a problem with Stockton’s anti-mask sentiments, but when he started spreading unsubstantiated rumors about the vaccine, that’s when he received pushback from the university and other prominent athletes.

“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead — professional athletes — the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court.”

In an interview with CNN, Abdul-Jabbar was very outspoken on the matter and addressed what he perceived as reckless comments by the Hall of Fame point guard.

“I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes like dumb jocks, for trying to explain something that is obviously a pandemic,” Kareem said. “I think athletes have a great role to play. Because kids that are high school, 73% of them see athletes as effective role models and respect what they’re doing and listen to what they’re saying about various issues.”

Responding on @CNN to John Stockton’s comments in the @SpokesmanReview — specifically Stockton’s implication pro athletes have died from vaccines — NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says, “I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes like dumb jocks.” pic.twitter.com/BVCCoezb5m — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 24, 2022

Kareem has long been an outspoken activist who seems to know what to say, no matter the subject.



