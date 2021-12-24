Eleven-Year-Old Davyon Johnson, a Sixth Grader from Oklahoma, Proves All Superheroes Don’t Wear Capes, Saves Two People In the Same Day

An Oklahoma sixth grader has been recognized by Muskogee County officials as an honorary member of their police force after showing an extraordinary degree of bravery and heroism. The 11-year-old saved his classmate and a woman in a burning building on the same day.

According to Enid News & Eagle, Thursday, Dec. 9, was a busy day for Davyon Johnson, a student at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy.

At the start of the day, he used the Heimlich maneuver to save another learner from choking after he swallowed a water bottle cap. In clear distress, the choking student stumbled into Johnson’s classroom.

Principal Latricia Dawkins stated that Johnson, who has always wanted to be an EMT, didn’t hesitate to jump in and save another student’s life. She shared, “Davyon immediately sprinted over and did the Heimlich maneuver. From the account of the witnesses, when he did it the bottle cap popped out.”

The young man explained that he learned how to perform the life-saving procedure by watching YouTube: “Just in case you’re in the situation I was in, you can know what to do.”

Courtesy of The Muskogee Public Schools Facebook

Later on in the same day, after school, Johnson saved a handicapped woman from burning in her house.

Noticing how swiftly the fire was moving from the back to the front of the home, he again decided to put on his superhero cape and save the day.

Johnson shared with Enid News, “It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house. She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave.”

He told News on 6, “I thought ‘oh, she’s not moving fast enough.’ So I ran across the street and helped her to her truck.”

The Muskogee Public Schools’ Facebook profile shared that on Dec. 15, the young hero was honored by the city’s police and sheriff’s departments at their board meeting.

Both branches of law enforcement gave him recognition for his valor.

The county’s sheriff’s office also posted on their Facebook noting that Johnson is now an honorary deputy for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office. He was presented his award and shield by Undersheriff Greg Martin.

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee presented an Honorary Officer Award to the young hero. Other pictures posted on social media share that he also received the Heroism Award.

Tera Shows, a spokesperson for the city said, “The entire Muskogee community is so proud of Dayvon for his heroic acts. His courage goes beyond his years. His ability to think quickly and react saved two lives in one day. What an accomplishment!”

According to his mom, Latoya, Johnson may have gotten the hero trait honestly. His uncle Wendell is an emergency medical technician and is out saving lives every day.

More news from our partners:

Swastika-Tattooed Man Sentenced to Six Years for Punching Texas 14-Year-Old Black Teen In the Face In Random Attack

“It’s Bad What’s Happening To These Dudes” | Jake Paul Names Top Five Next Opponents

How One Boutique In Brooklyn Is Combining a Haitian Aesthetic with Sustainable Fashion for a Successful Formula