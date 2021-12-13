LaVar Arrington Calls Out Timing of Robert Griffin III’s Tell-All On Washington Football: ‘You Were Scared’

Former Washington Football Team great LaVar Arrington is not feeling Robert Griffin III, who was once controversially called a “cornball brother” by former ESPN analyst Rob Parker.

It was announced that the former WFT quarterback would be releasing a franchise expose next year. Arrington felt like the timing was fishy.

LaVar’s Not Feeling RGIII

“My career in Washington was spoiled, ruined, and trashed, and I always still continued to speak the truth about what I experienced and what I saw,” Arrington said as a co-host on Fox Sports Radio’s “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe” radio show alongside Brady Quinn and Jonas Knox.

“The amount of hate and the amount of anger that came my way for saying it, it was not safe to say things like what I was saying even though it was the truth back then.

“So, RGIII, with all due respect, it’s kind of a b*tch move to say you’re going to do a tell-all now. Why didn’t you do your tell-all three or four years ago?”

Robert identified himself as a victim.



I am curious, why do you get to tell him how and when he should report what happened to him? — Colin Dunphy (@Colin_WFTnews) December 3, 2021

Is RGII Wrong?

RGIII played college football at Baylor, where he won the Heisman Trophy. He was selected second overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL draft.

“Because you were scared of backlash that you would receive saying what you believed your truth was in a time where you didn’t have all of the stuff that has come out with the cheerleaders, and the emails, and all this stuff that makes it safe for you to be a front-runner of justice.

“I hate when dudes do b***h moves to be heroes and heroic, and you do it in the comfort of knowing people already know what’s going on. Stand up and be a man, do that ‘s’ before now.”

Faded Glory

Griffin had a successful rookie season.

He set records for a first-year quarterback’s highest passer rating and touchdown-interception ratio. This led to the WFT’s first division title since 1999.

He received Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors but could not repeat his success following a severe knee injury he suffered during the playoffs.

