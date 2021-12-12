‘I Was Just Like ‘Eeeewwhh’: Alicia Keys Admits That Swizz Beatz Wasn’t ‘Even My Vibe’ Prior to Dating

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are one of hip-hop’s most celebrated couples. But there was a time when the “Fallin’” superstar was not feeling her Ruff Ryder boo.

In an interview with Complex News, Keys admitted that Swizz Beatz gave her “the ick” feeling and that when the two first met he wasn’t her “vibe.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The “ick” is “when romantically someone gets you to a point where you are turned off beyond belief.”

When provided with the definition, Keys admitted that the producer essentially gave her “the ick” prior to them dating.

“I wasn’t with it. He just wasn’t my vibe,” the Grammy-winning artist said. “Like, he’s pretty loud. He’s pretty over the top. He loves a lot of attention. Everywhere is like a bunch of people, the brightest colors, the biggest chains, the biggest cars. The whole thing. I can write music in 10 minutes, the show-off s–t. I was just like ‘Eeeewwhh.’ ”

“Ick! No,” she shrugged. “That’s not even my vibe.”

She then said she realized that she “didn’t know him,” and the picture she formed off the way he acted around people was not accurate.

“I think a lot of times we are judging people on who we think they are,” she shared. “You know people from what they share or from what gets covered by what they share.”

That in her opinion is how her hubby went from ick to the love of her life.

Alicia and Swizz met when they were teenagers, but didn’t start dating until they were both adults. It was rumored that they began their relationship in 2008.

In 2010, the couple tied the knot. Now they’re a blended family, sharing in parenting Swizz’s three kids outside of their union and also their own two children Egypt Daoud Dean (11) and Genesis Ali Dean (6).