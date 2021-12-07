‘Hardest Hours of Our Lives’: Shaun King Confirms His Teen Daughter Is Recovering After Being Hit By a Car In Manhattan

Activist Shaun King recently revealed that his teenage daughter Kendi King is recovering after being hit by a car in Manhattan, New York. The 19-year-old reportedly suffered multiple serious injuries.

King took to his Instagram page early Sunday morning, on Dec. 5, where he delivered the devastating news to his 3.7 million followers. According to the author’s post, the NYU student “was hit by a car while she walking in Manhattan and suffered a brain injury. And several serious head and body injuries.”

Photo: The North Star

The social justice activist described the ordeal as “24 of the hardest hours of our lives.”

However, King wrote that despite being in the ICU since what appeared to be Saturday morning, his family has “every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care. The doctors and nurses and staff have been so kind and so thorough.”

Shaun King’s daughter Kendi provides health update after being hit by car in NYC. Photo: @shaunking / Instagram

The North Star founder asked viewers to “please pray for Kendi. That she heals 100%.⁣That she has no setbacks.” He added, “I’m watching her like a hawk.”

Supporters flooded the limited comments section with thoughts and written prayers, including “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star and father Lil Scrappy, who wrote, “I’m sorry bro I’m praying for your daughter and your fam and especially a father and his daughter that’s a different pain.” Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens commented, “I pray for God to deliver her a full and speedy recovery!”

Kendi shared an update on her condition Sunday evening, telling her followers that despite being badly injured she “didn’t break a single bone.” However, the film student revealed she did “suffer a brain contusion, a concussion, a dozen stitches, scrapes and cuts allll across my body, and some memory loss.” However, she said, “I’m alright.”

Kendi King shares health conditions following car accident. Photo: @kendiking / Instagram

Elsewhere, she joked that “the food here isn’t bad and the nurses are all from brooklyn so they’re real nice.” Kendi thanked everyone for checking in on her. “I see your messages,” she added. “I’m just a little too concussed to respond right now.”

Kendi made headlines late last summer after she aired out her frustrations over details of her family’s private life, including photos of their lavish five-bedroom and four-bath lake-view New Jersey, which were leaked to the public. The teen also defended her father against criticism he received over the purchase of the $842,000 house he maintains was purchased solely by his wife.

More news from our partners:

‘Who Hired You? Who Sent You?’: Tamir Rice’s Mother Accuses Tamika Mallory, Shaun King, Other Activists of ‘Hustling Black Death’ Instead of Providing Real Support

‘GOATS Don’t Dance’| GOAT Gatekeeper Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James For Graphic Taunting Celebration

No Burst in Sight: Housing Is a Boom Not a Bubble, Say Experts