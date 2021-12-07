‘Going To Be Able To Start Making Money’: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Just Signed an NIL Deal with a Cryptocurrency Company

Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, was always focused on revenue even before entering his father’s alma mater of LSU.

“I had an NIL meeting last year and I told my mom, ‘Oh, I think I’m going to be able to start making money,'” the younger O’Neal said to USA Today.

“And she was clapping and she was like, ‘Woo hoo, no more asking me and your dad (for money).”

Shareef O'Neal has signed a long-term NIL deal with NFT Genius, per @forbes.



The LSU forward and son of Shaquille O'Neal will launch a new line of NFTs telling both his and his family's story.



O'Neal will donate a portion of February proceeds to the American Heart Association. pic.twitter.com/UvHD0f6YCd — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 6, 2021

The O’Neal Legacy

O’Neal, a 6-foot-10 junior, has averaged 2.5 points and 3.6 rebounds during his two seasons in Baton Rouge. But a carousel of medical issues have kept him on the sideline this season.

O’Neal has been dealing with a lingering foot injury. Shareef played only ten games, averaging 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. O’Neal hopes to suit up for the first time by the start of the SEC season. It begins at Auburn on Dec. 29.

I appreciate everyone’s prayers for me !❤️🙏🏾, did not get Fully cleared but a lot of progress made .I gotta sit out for a few more weeks! Imma get through it❤️ thank you guys for the positive messages . I’ll be back soon and better than ever . Aiming for around the holidays — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) December 3, 2021

Shareef O’Neal has signed a NIL deal with NFT Genius, a cryptocurrency startup. Investors in the company include celebs like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and actor Ashton Kutcher.

The New Athletic Financial Wave

According to reports, what Shareef is making from the deal wasn’t revealed. However, he told USA Today Sports, “It could be a crazy amount, that’s all I know.”

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital database underpinning cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

Aight, here goes nothing… Shareef O’Neal is a lock 🔒to win DPOY ✋🏼 in the 2023/24 season, averaging 33/7/5 and 2.6 steals! GOAT status: ACQUIRED 🐐

Who's your guy? ⛹🏾‍♂️

#GOAT pic.twitter.com/287BpKuodV — NBAPredictionBot (@NBAPredictsMVP) December 3, 2021

Unlike NFTs, those assets are fungible, meaning they can be replaced or exchanged with another identical one of the same value, much like a dollar bill.

The O’Neal Connection

NFT Genius launched BALLERZ last month. It is a collection of 10,000 basketball-themed NFTs, and Shareef is in the pool. The first NFTs in Shareef’s collection will launch next week, according to reports.

