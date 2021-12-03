‘Thank You So Much for Your Prayers’: Ari Lennox Updates Fans on Her Detainment In Amsterdam

After being detained overseas, singer Ari Lennox is updating her fans about her arrest. It seems that the Dreamville R&B singer is no longer in custody and is having a better day than previously reported.

Lennox took to her Twitter to let her supporters know that all is well with her. She tweeted on Thursday, Dec. 2, “Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: Ari Lennox performs onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,,)

Many were concerned after reading a series of disturbing tweets from the artist on Monday, Nov. 29, that chronicled an altercation with the Dutch military police at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love ❤️ — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 2, 2021

At approximately 4:16 a.m. EST, she tweeted out “F–k Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Less than half an hour later, she returned to the platform to share that she was being arrested.

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” she posted.

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Fans were in full alarm by the time she proclaimed the city was racist and that she had “never experienced racism so blatant.” These tweets have since been deleted.

In disbelief, one person captioned, “You’re being WHAT?”

One fan encouraged her to stay strong, likening her plight to A$AP Rocky’s incarceration in Sweden.

“Stay strong @AriLennox let your legal representation and team handle it. This is what Sweden did to @ASAPMOB Rocky … mistaken our right to defend ourselves as being volatile and violent and then throw all sorts of other label on it”

Stay strong @AriLennox let your legal representation and team handle it. This is what Sweden did to @ASAPMOB Rocky … mistaken our right to defend ourselves as being volatile and violent and then throw all sorts of other label on it. — Theo Huxstable MSW RSW (@TheoHuxstable) November 29, 2021

It was reported that she was arrested not because of her race but because the Washington D.C. native was drunk and disorderly. Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the Dutch police, said, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Another Twitter use questioned the veracity of Kapel’s claims, saying, “Of course now they are claiming she is drunk instead of investigating the claim of racial profiling. Not the first time I’ve heard about Amsterdam and the Netherlands being racist. Never going there.”

Of course now they are claiming she is drunk instead of investigating the claim of racial profiling. Not the first time I've heard about Amsterdam and the Netherlands being racist. Never going there. — Eternally Out of Fucks Magpie (@ModicumofMagpie) November 29, 2021

The singer has not released an official statement regarding her release or if she is planning to take next steps about what she considers a wrongful detainment.

