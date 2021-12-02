‘They Fired You In Two Days!’: Former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer Gets Dragged for Commenting on Symone Sanders’ Departure from Kamala Harris’ Staff

Well, ain’t that the pot calling the kettle black?

Sean Spicer took to Twitter to take a jab at the Biden administration.

After the formal announcement of Symone Sanders’ departure from her role as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris was made public, the former White House press secretary mocked the current executives for losing a member of their staff, forgetting the endless revolving door his regime had over their eight years of office.

On Wednesday evening, Dec. 1, Spicer tweeted out an article announcing Sanders split with Harris’ office. He captioned it, “Another one quits…. Symone Sanders to leave the VP’s office.”

Another one quits…. Symone Sanders to leave the VP’s office

Via @Politicohttps://t.co/0AK0m4AW0p — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 2, 2021

Spicer seems to have forgotten how short his tenure as press secretary under Donald Trump was.

The Brookings Institution, a research-based nonprofit public policy organization, reports that by the end of Trump’s administration on Jan. 20, 2021, he had a 92% “A Team” turnover rate.

In his first 100 days as the president, Trump lost Robin Townley (senior director for Africa, NSC), Michael Flynn (national security adviser), and Katie Walsh (deputy chief of staff) all resigned under pressure or were fired. After a year of serving, Spicer also quit.

Spicer’s resignation, after only six months, was because he opposed Trump’s appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. In this new role, Scaramucci (who had no previous communications experience) would take over some assignments that Spicer had previously worked on. Spicer was alleged to have believed bringing him on would be a “major mistake.”

Scaramucci only lasted 10 days in the job.

Still, the Trumpian took aim at Sanders’ exit. Twitter did not let him get away with it.

One person snapped on the social media platform, “Bro they fired you in two days.”

whew! — Danya Steele (@danyasteele) December 2, 2021

Others poked fun at his stint on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Some tried to figure out how he’s poking at Sanders “when he quit himself and the person who replaced him quit and the person who replaced the replacer quit.”

Sean Spicer laughing about Symone Sanders quitting when he quit himself and the person who replaced him quit and the person who replaced the replacer quit. pic.twitter.com/inpMmVmSQX — Mad World (@mmmadWORLDDD) December 2, 2021

There are similarities between Spicer and Sanders that can be considered. Both went hard in the paint for their presidents and disagreed with the Communication choices of their administrations.

Sanders is said to have been disappointed after expecting to get the White House press secretary post in the Biden administration.

The 31-year-old Black woman exhausted “cultural capital” on behalf of Biden during the campaign. When the now-president was interviewed on “The Breakfast Club” he told radio host Charlamagne Tha God that if African-Americans had a “problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

She took to Twitter shortly after that ride for Biden, saying, “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020

The political strategist stuck her neck out hoping to also have her name scripted in history as the first Black White House press secretary.

It is not clear exactly why Sanders is leaving, when is her last day (stating at the end of the year), and where she will be going after her stint with the VP.

Sanders did share words of gratitude in a note to the White House staff. She wrote in a good-bye letter, “I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been.”

“I’m grateful for [Harris chief of staff] Tina [Flournoy] and her leadership and her confidence as well,” she added. “Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you.”

