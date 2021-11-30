Tiger Woods Remains Practical About His Return to PGA Tour: ‘One Day’

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods addressed the media this week. It was his first interview since a violent car crash in Southern California threatened to take his life and golf career in February.

In an interview Tiger did on Monday with Golf Digest, he acknowledged moments in the hospital where he thought he might lose his leg. He did talk about how he doesn’t believe he will ever play full-time on the PGA Tour again.

Reality Check

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again— but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods said during an interview with Golf Digest.

“You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

However, the world knows better than to doubt Tiger Woods.

Buried under a mountain of shame, scandal, and debilitating injuries, Tiger faces his legendary golf career curtail. The consensus opinion around the golf world was that Tiger would never regain the elite dominance that had defined his incomparable brand.

Despite a five-year battle overcoming medical procedures and his personal demons, Tiger has been through it all. Including a rock bottom moment caught on video that became the turning point for his historical redemption song. However, Tiger fought his way back to the top of the golf world.

