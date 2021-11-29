Black Contractors Led By Peebles Corporation Want To Build Tallest Skyscraper In NYC History

One World Trade Center may currently be the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere, but if a team of mostly Black contractors and lenders has its way, they will be leading the charge to eclipse the tower and make even greater history by becoming the first predominately African-American team to build a skyscraper in New York City.

Don Peebles (Photo from Peebles Corporation website)

“This project is emblematic of true equity in developments,” Peebles told World Architecture. “A symbol for all who visit New York, cementing in brick and mortar that New York is serious about economic inclusion.”

Named “Affirmation Tower” by Don Peebles, CEO of the Peebles Corporation, the team also includes famed Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye, who designed the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC.; Cheryl McKissack Daniel, president and CEO of the oldest minority/women-owned design and construction firm; Exact Capital Group, a New York-based real estate development firm; and Steve Witkoff of real estate development firm the Witkoff Group.

In addition to this core team, project leaders are committed to providing at least 35 percent of contracts to minority and women-owned businesses.

Spearheaded by Peebles, the team has submitted a proposal to develop the project on a 1.2-acre lot adjacent to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. The proposed tower will be 1,663 feet tall and feature two hotels, an observation deck and a skating rink as well as commercial office space.

The team expects the tower will provide an estimated 30,000 jobs to New York residents over the next six years; half of these jobs are expected to be permanent. These jobs are expected to generate $5 billion in new tax revenue over the next 30 years.

The proposal has received support from real estate developers as well as from the local Black clergy.

Read the full story from Finurah here.

