‘Tina You Were Worth Sooo Much More’: Tina Turner Sells Music Catalog Containing 60 Years of Hits

Tina Turner Sells 60 Years Long Music Catalog

Singer and living legend Tina Turner has sold her music catalog to BMG. The catalog contains 60 years worth of music, including hits such as “Private Dancer” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Turner has sold more than 100 million records over her impressive career. The sale of the catalog means that BMG now owns the rights to Turner’s shares of her past recordings. The international music publisher also owns the rights to the singer’s name and image.

Warner Music will remain Turner’s record label and BMG is now a partner in her music ventures. The deal was reportedly worth $50 million.

The music icon released a statement regarding the sale of the catalog. Turner, 81, said that protecting her body of work was personal and important.

Tina Turner performs on her 50th Anniversary tour in Birmingham on April 8, 2009. (Photo: Philip Spittle/Wikimedia Commons)

“Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” Turner said. “I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

Turner’s body of work is unmatched. She has won 12 Grammy awards throughout her career and is beloved for her hits such as “Proud Mary,” “The Best” and “Nutbush City Limits.”

The music legend was born in Brownsville, Tennessee, as Anna Mae Bullock. At the age of 18, she began singing with Ike Turner‘s band as a backup singer. The early days of her career and life with Ike were dramatized in a smash hit movie starring Angela Bassett called “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”

Turner recently posted the music video for her 1989 single “I Don’t Wanna Lose You” on Twitter back in August to announce that the video was available on YouTube.

“The music video of the amazing I Don’t Wanna Lose You is now available in HD, head over to YouTube to watch now! I Don’t Wanna Lose You (The Singles) is also now available, containing the two B-sides from the original single. https://lnk.to/TinaTurner_IDontWannaLoseYou_HD.”

The music video of the amazing I Don’t Wanna Lose You is now available in HD, head over to YouTube to watch now!



I Don’t Wanna Lose You (The Singles) is also now available, containing the two B-sides from the original single. https://t.co/aUKqc7gWOM pic.twitter.com/wcmA7OL3KH — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) August 13, 2021

Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Ike Turner in 1991, and this October the legend will be inducted again as a solo artist.

Fans think that Turner deserves way more money than $50 million for her entire body of work. Technically, BMG is giving her 50 cents for each album sold, which is the bargain of the century.

“Only $50 million ☹️ Tina you were worth sooo much more.”

“Should’ve at least sold it for 500 mill.”

“Facts that’s low !!! SMH it should’ve been more.”

BMG also released a statement regarding Turner’s catalog. The CEO of BMG Hartwig Masuch said that the company is honored to manage the singer’s interests and would take the responsibility seriously.

“Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences. We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best.”

Yes, she is.