‘Just Ridiculous’: WNBA Player Courtney Williams Posts Wild Brawl Outside ATL Club, Backlash Ensues

Atlanta Dream point guard Courtney Williams did something questionable for a professional athlete in real life. Then she compounded it by doing something suspect on social media.

In this new world of screen recording and reposts, an adage holds for Williams: Everything on the internet lasts forever.

listen squaring up with Courtney Williams is just bad business. she’s throwing absolute bombs https://t.co/efUEtwFrgm — Kevin H. (@kjhogo) October 3, 2021

Receipts

Over the weekend, Williams, 27, posted a since-deleted YouTube video of a fight in Atlanta earlier this year. And Williams was in the fight.

The fact that Courtney Williams “leaked” this footage herself is just ridiculous — C (@ChelleShocked_) October 4, 2021

The footage was “Worldstar!” scream-worthy. Williams and her Dream teammate Crystal Bradford threw blows in front of a food truck outside a club in the ATL area.

The inappropriate part came when Williams joked about parts of the video segments, appearing to make light of the incident, although she was concerned about being outnumbered during the fight.

YouTuber Glamazontay, filmed the video, however, it was deleted later from YouTube.

The video timestamp shows that the skirmish occurred in late May after the start of the WNBA season.

The Aftermath

Courtney Williams addresses the video that was shared yesterday. #WNBA https://t.co/ofHDtJvK7j — Women’s Hoopz (@WomensHoopz) October 4, 2021

“I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,” Williams posted to Twitter on Monday. “I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward.”

Although apologetic, both the Atlanta Dream and the WNBA made statements denouncing her actions.

“The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization,” the Dream said in a statement Monday. “We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.”

The league echoed the sentiments.

