‘I Don’t Know What to Believe’: Azriel Clary, Former Girlfriend of R. Kelly, Claims Singer Told Her to Be ‘Angry’ During Explosive 2019 Interview

Azriel Clary, former live-in girlfriend of R. Kelly, is shedding more light on the level of control the disgraced singer allegedly once had over her.

In 2019, Azriel and Joycelyn Savage, also a live-in girlfriend of Kelly’s, defended the “Twelve Play” singer before millions of Americans during an interview with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King. The explosive interview was peppered with angry quips from both women, but especially Azriel, who tearfully declared, “You guys don’t know the truth! You guys are believing the f——-g facade our parents are saying.” At the time, Kelly was still a free man embroiled in a storm of mounting allegations that will eventually determine the fate of his civilian lifestyle.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage defended R. Kelly during a 2019 interview. (Photo: CBS News/YouTube)

Now, two years later, and just days after the “Pied Piper” of R&B was found guilty of nine charges — eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering — by a New York jury, Azriel has offered up a damning explanation for her once-passionate defense of the singer.

Again speaking with King, the now 23 year-old claims her participating in the 2019 interview was completely orchestrated by Kelly.

“Before that interview, you know, he had us practicing every single day,” she said. “Answering questions. … And if he didn’t like our answers, he would tell us exactly what to say and how to say it. He told us to be angry and be upset and she’s gonna try to do this,” said Azriel of how Kelly coached her and Joycelyn following his sit-down with King. “And so we were — we came in angry.”

She continued, “I was scared because I was, like, ‘I don’t want the world to see me this way,’ you know? I don’t — I’m loving, I’m caring, I’m compassionate.” Their performances made the “Ignition” singer proud. “He was like, ‘You guys did amazing. You know, you did so well. You carried yourself so well,’ ” Azriel recalled. ‘I believe he even, like, got food and wanted to celebrate. That’s how happy he was with that interview.”

As for why she is attempting to set the record straight — she also testified during the New York trial, admitting to lying during the 2019 interview before a judge — the logic is simple: “It is okay to apologize and forgive yourself, more importantly. And that’s really what I had to do.”

But for some, it’s difficult to discern if Azriel is being genuine and not putting on another performance for America.

“Can’t tell when they faking OR being real so cut the BS on their end…he in jail now which is good. I don’t wanna hear or see them because IDK what to believe out of their mouths,” wrote a person on social media.

Another commented, “She’s an actress. Tyler Perry wya?”

Others, however, are less focused on the stories any of R. Kelly’s former lovers are willing to share, and instead wanting the women to seek help to recover from any experiences with the singer.

“Never ending therapy is what she will need. All this is sickening.”

“THE CONVERSATION SHOULD BE WITH A THERAPIST NOT GAYLE 😢”