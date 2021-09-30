‘The Bully Has Met His Match!’: Trump Campaign Loses Bid to Enforce NDA Against Omarosa, Arbiter Calls Burden of NDA ‘Unreasonable’

Former President Donald Trump did not mince his words when expressing his disdain for his inclusion in Omarosa Manigault Newman’s 2018 tell-all book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

He has spent years attempting to get back at the former White House aide, claiming she breached a 2016 nondisclosure agreement when she released her book. However, the disgraced politician’s latest effort to enforce that NDA have failed.

The former reality TV participant and political aide to the Trump government has been accused by the Trump campaign of violating a 2016 confidentiality agreement with her tell-all book and publicity tour. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

On Friday, Sept. 24, the agreement was voided by a New York arbitrator.

Arbiter T. Andrew Brown of the American Arbitration Association said that the NDA, which prevented Manigault Newman from saying “anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family, or his or family members’ businesses, for the rest of her life” went “far beyond what would be reasonably expected to protect” the Trump campaign’s interests.

“Such a burden is certainly unreasonable,” the judgment added.

Manigault Newman made several damning accusations about the former reality TV star in her bestselling memoir, including claims that he is “a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.” She also claimed Trump used the N-word “multiple times” during the production of “The Apprentice.”

“It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole,” she wrote, recalling her firing from the White House.

In February 2018, reports began to circulate that Manigault Newman was let go for abusing the White House car service — known as “CARPET” — and using it as an office pick-up and drop-off service. In addition, following her wedding ceremony, she reportedly brought her 39-person wedding party back to the White House for a photo shoot.

As for her recent win in court, Manigault Newman said in a statement, “Clearly, I am very happy with this ruling.” She added, “Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years! Finally, the bully has met his match!”

The 47-year-old has been encouraged to collect her legal fees from the Trump campaign.

Manigault Newman’s attorney, John Phillips, said the recent ruling could trigger other Trump staffers to speak out who were otherwise too afraid.

“People who signed these NDAs should sleep better and speak more freely,” Phillips told the legal publication Law & Crime. “Kudos to Omarosa Manigault Newman for coming forward and taking this on.”