‘This is the Best Year’: Beyoncé Has This to Say About the Notion of Feeling ‘Unhappy’ and ‘Old’ After Turning 40

Beyoncé has a message for fans about aging being an opportunity to usher in some of the best times life has to offer.

The singer welcomed turning 40 on Sept. 4 with her family and closest friends. While some may cringe at the thought of getting older, it seems the 28-time Grammy winning artist is instead toasting to the good life.

Beyoncé toasts to the good life while celebrating her 40th birthday with family and friends. (Photo: @beyonce/Instagram)

“Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP,’ wrote the singer in a thank you letter to her fans.

The handwritten note comes as photos of the “Dangerously In Love” singer begin to trickle onto her site and social media showing off her various outfits she sported during her family-filled birthday celebrations that included time on a luxury yacht, and sightseeing along the coast of Italy.

“This is the best year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times,” wrote the mother three.

“I thought that at 21 or 30…but I didn’t,” she continued. “The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life.”

Elsewhere Beyoncé thanked her fans for their countless birthday tributes and unwavering support over the past two and a half decades. Many reacted to the note on social media with equal thanks giving and expressions of joy for the happiness the singer has achieved in life.

“BEYONCÉ IS HAPPY!!!!! This despite ALL the criticism she has and continues to face. The happiness she feels today, in THIS day in age makes me soooooooo happy!”

“The 🐐. She deserves ALL the fruits of her labor 🥺”

BEYONCÉ IS HAPPY!!!!! This is despite ALL the criticism she has and continues to face. The happiness she feels today, in THIS day in age makes me sooooooooo happy! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🐝👑🐝👑🐝👑🐝👑🐝👑🐝👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/ivHckr7nSo — CalvinJames (@LeosCalvinJames) September 23, 2021

“Beyoncé confirmed that life begins at 40. So I got time😌”