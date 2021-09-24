‘I Told Yall’: Janet Jackson Sends Her Ex Jermaine Dupri a Touching Post In Honor of His Birthday, Bow Wow and Nelly Respond

Janet Jackson took to Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 23, to commemorate her ex Jermaine Dupri‘s birthday by sharing a throwback photo of the former couple with a brief but sweet message.

Dupri, who turned 49 the same day, began dating Jackson in the early 2000s. The pair ultimately ended their relationship in 2008 because of living arrangements.

Janet Jackson pens her ex Jermaine Dupri a touching message in honor of his 49th birthday. Photo:@janetjackson/Instagram

In the social media post, the singer wrote, “Sending luv to u today @jermainedupri.” Immediately following Jackson’s upload, The Shade Room reposted the image on its official Instagram page. As it went viral, Bow Wow responded in the site’s comments section by saying how he previously informed everybody about the former couple “missing each other” months ago.

Bow Wow and Nelly responded to Janet Jackson’s upload after it was reposted on The Shade Room. Photo:@theshaderoom/Instagram

He said, “I TOLD YALL! 🙌🙌🙌🙌 😂😂 let me stop jd gone kill me. BUT IM PRAYING …. We close we close ….” In addition to Bow Wow’s response, Nelly replied to the “Shortie Like Mine” lyricist with a series of emojis. The list included laughing and shushing faces as well as zipped lips emojis. Although it is unclear what Nelly meant, it can seemingly imply that the rapper suggested Bow Wow keep quiet regarding the situation.

As fans viewed Jackson’s post, many of them wondered what is the current status between Jackson and Dupri, while one Instagram user mentioned how they are feeling a bit of nostalgia looking at the pic.

“Awwww 😭❤️Janet & Jermaine making a comeback???”

“Girl…quit playing with us 🌾👀🌾 .”

“What is going onnnnnnn 😱😂 . lmaoo.”

“Anyone else feeling nostalgic from this photo 😍 Happy Birthday JD!”

“What is happening Lawd 😭.”

Speculation surrounding Jackson and Dupri’s current relationship status surfaced in July after Bow Wow uploaded a throwback photo of the former couple at a Disney theme park. He captioned the now-deleted post, “Can we go back to the old days hahahahahaha @jermainedupri pops i know u miss her! Cuz the s—t u been pullin up with Lately has been BASURA.”

The rapper later admitted in the comments section the reason why he shared the photo in the first place. “I’m just saying! You don’t wanna pick up my call cuz u drunk w Nell! I’m on yo a— all day hahaha hope you ready! Love you pops.”

Despite Bow Wow’s post and comments, no additional information about the former couple has been released.