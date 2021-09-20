(Videos) Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis Serenades His Bride Marlen P with Rendition of Johnny Gill’s ‘My, My, My’

Anthony Davis is gearing up for another championship run, but he’s also doing big things in his personal life.

The Lakers superstar tied the knot with his longtime partner, Marlen P, and it was a high-powered celebrity gathering as people from across the entertainment spectrum came out to celebrate the event.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Anthony Davis (R) attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

The who’s who of guests included Davis’ Lakers teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and multiple Grammy award-winning singer Adele, just to name a few.

Scenes from Anthony Davis’s wedding 💍 pic.twitter.com/JPBgWFEOGE — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 19, 2021

Davis, an NBA champion and the former first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, wore a traditional black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt during the ceremony, and his wife wore a tight, low-cut white wedding gown.

Anthony Davis’ wife Marlen P hits the dance floor. @Timfraz23 IG

According to reports, Davis decided to change his outfit before the reception and returned from the “locker room” wearing a black dinner suit with a similar black button-down and gray slacks.

Kentucky coach John Calipari was like a father figure to Davis when the two combined forces to win the NCAA Championship in 2012. Calipari is never one to miss a photo op and nothing changed at AD’s wedding.

Lakers star Anthony Davis got married to his longtime partner, Marlen P. (center) It was a star-studded celebrity event as people from across the entertainment spectrum attended. @JohnCalipari IG

Davis, 27, embarking on a new episode in life. He’s finally settling down after nine years in the league and he’s very focused on returning to the top of the championship totem pole after falling short last year due to key injuries to his Lakers team.

Jared Dudley, Russell Westbrook, & LeBron James at Anthony Davis’s wedding today! 🚨😎 pic.twitter.com/4VNuBY1J7F — LALakersSquad™ (@lalakersquad) September 19, 2021

The highlight of the evening had to be the groom singing Johnny Gill’s “My, My, My” to his bride. Who knew The Brow could hold a tune?

Nothing but GREAT VIBES at Anthony Davis’ wedding last night 🍾 (via @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/x5kJlBJqcR — Overtime (@overtime) September 19, 2021

