‘Petty Levels Is Unmatched’: Dwyane Wade Responds After Actor Faizon Love Claims He and Gabrielle Union Had a Heavy Makeout Session In the Past

Dwyane Wade is trolling his wife Gabrielle Union days after actor Faizon Love revealed he and Union had a heavy makeout session back in the day.

Wade showed his hilarious pettiness on Thursday, July 1, when he posted a video with a compilation of photos of Union and Love. However, the photos were not really of Union and Love, many of them were of the actress and Wade with a cutout of Love’s head placed on Wade’s body. He also took an infamous scene from the movie “Boomerang,” starring Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry, with Love’s head morphed onto Murphy’s body and Union’s face morphed onto Berry’s body.

A screenshot of Dwyane Wade’s video making fun of his wife Gabrielle Union and Faizon Love (Photo: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

If that was not enough, the end of Wade’s video included the words Wet Sloppy Kisses before the sound of a screaming woman came on.

“What almost was 🤣🤣🤣,” he started in the caption. “@faizonlove thank you for this forever material I now have on my wife! #Wetsloppykisses #pettylevels.” In a now-deleted comment, the “Being Mary Jane” star wrote, “Now you know damn well” with multiple skull emojis, multiple laughing emojis and even a puke emoji at the end.

What made it all even funnier is Wade’s oldest child, Zaire Wade, commenting under the post. “Somebody tell me what’s going on,” he wrote.

The trolling video stems from a conversation Love had with former NBA player Kwame Brown on his YouTube Live show “Kwame Brown Bust Life.” In the middle of their talk, Love decided to drop some tea about him and Union locking lips. He said, “Gabrielle Union and I had a nice kiss in the club.” Love named Vince Carter as a witness and told Brown to “ask him about that night.” He even claimed that “Everybody know about the infamous Faizon Gabby tongue down.”

When asked to some degree about Union’s dating life at that time, Faizon offered: “She was dating me that night.” He eventually simply explained how they all linked up saying Carter and Union “were going out or something. I don’t know what it was. We was gettin’ drunk and it was an infamous night.”

Fans joined in on the jokes in the comments section. “D wade petty levels is unmatched😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” said one person. Another person wrote, “Could have been Mrs Big Worm. 😂 😂”

It’s good to see this is something everyone was able to laugh off.