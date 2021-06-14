‘We Motivate Each Other at All Times’: First Generation Graduates and Twins Obtain the Top Spots In Their Graduating High School Class

Siblings who once shared the womb will now be sharing the top spots in their graduating high school class, WPVI reported.

Jonathan and Janaya Boston McCray are the class of 2021’s valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, at William W. Bodine High School in the Philadelphia Northern Liberties neighborhood. Not only will they be graduating with top honors, but they will be the first members of their family to go to college — both receiving full-ride scholarships.

Jonathan and Janaya Boston McCray

Last month, Jonathan shared the impressive news on Facebook, writing, “Good Morning Facebook Family and Friends! I am pleased to announce that I will graduating as valedictorian and my twin sister Janaya will be graduating salutatorian.” He added, “We will be be giving graduation speeches. The hard work paid off. I have to give all honor and praise to God . I will never thought I would be graduating first in my class in High School!”

Janaya has decided to remain in the area and attend Temple University, where she will be pursuing a degree in veterinarian sciences. Meanwhile, Jonathan, who will be attending the historically black college of Howard University in Washington, D.C. On Facebook, he wrote on social media, “I will be working on my future towards being a lawyer and trusted politician.” He told the outlet that he has aspirations to become the next president of the United States and follow in the footsteps of the nation’s current leaders, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, the pair of 17-year-olds couldn’t have done without each other and the support of their parents. Janaya told reporters, “We motivate each other at all times.” She added, “Like, we compete for grades and everything.” Jonathan, who ran track during his high school tenure, reflected on what it took to get to this moment. “I watched my parents sacrifice a lot for me and my sister throughout the years,” he said.

The twin’s educators spoke highly of the pair, stating that they were much more than just the material they learned in school. “They are students who know their minds,” their history teacher Kate Raber told ABC 6. “They’re students who know how to elevate their voices and their own classmates.” Jonathan and Janaya graduate on Thursday, June 10, which also happens to be their 18th birthday.