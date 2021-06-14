‘The Hatred and Evil In His Eyes’: Sacramento Man Faces Charges of Vandalism and a Hate Crime After Attacking Black Female Business Owner

A white man from California is facing charges related to burglary, vandalism and a hate crime after he allegedly hurled racial slurs at a Black woman and then broke into her place of business earlier this month.

Jazmine Bonnett, the owner of Blossom Bathhouse in Old Sacramento, told KCTV that the disgruntled man, later identified as Ross Wolfer, verbally assaulted her on Thursday, June 3, as she was walking to her car to pay the parking meter that afternoon.

Ross Wolfer (left) faces charges and potential hate crime for attacking Jazmine Bonnett (right) in front of her store. (Video screengrab/ABC10 Screengrab)

“Black b-word, N-word, talked about my hair, ‘You Black women with your weaves,’” Bonnett told the news outlet. The business owner said she tried to get away, but the 55-year-old man followed her, and that’s when things turned violent.

Following a brief “tug of war with the door,” Wolfer then reportedly smashed the glass windows with his foot and broke into the shop as he continued to scream expletives at the woman. “To see the hatred and evil in his eyes as he is kicking a window and pushing in a window to get to me,” Bonnett expressed, admitting that she believed Wolfer “might kill me honestly.” The businesswoman was injured after flying glass cut her arm in several places.

Wolfer was later chased down by nearby witnesses, including Mary Mundling, who works at a nearby jewelry store. Mundling explained that people were quick to respond because the culture in their community is that they “take care of our own.” She added, “He made it an issue with the police, egging them on. The first police officer had her taser out, and she did have to call back up.”

Bonnett expressed that she was more hurt by Wolfer’s offensive remarks if anything, stating, “I was born with my skin color, proud of my skin color not going to change it, can’t change it.” She added, “To know that someone would want to attack me just because of that, that is kind of scary.”

The entrepreneur had only been in business since the end of last year and is currently looking at over $3,000 worth of physical damage. However, the damage and much more will soon be covered by a GoFundMe that was established by Brittani Evans with a goal of $10,000. According to Evans her friend “is the ONLY black business on that block of Old Sac” and she was “attacked like this for nothing other than being a black woman.” The fundraiser has raised nearly $7,000 to cover damage and restock the damaged inventory.

Wolfer was eventually arrested and taken into custody. He admitted to being under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident, which is now being looked at as a hate crime.