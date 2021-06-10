‘Y’all Need to Let This Comparison Go’: Supermodel Duckie Thot Begs Fans to Stop Labeling Her as ‘the Black Kendall Jenner’

South Sudanese-Australian supermodel Nyadak “Duckie” Thot called out a Twitter user on June 8 after they referred to her as “The Black Kendall Jenner.” The initial remark was in response to a photo Thot shared of herself dressed in an olive leather two-piece outfit while sitting on a tub, an image from an apparent photo shoot.

The Twitter user by the name Celeb Nate said in a now-deleted post “The Black [Kendall] Jenner” with three emojis, a pleading face, a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes, and a red heart. The “Australia’s Next Top Model” alum in return retweeted the comment and wrote ‘lol y’all need to let this comparison go.”

Duckie Thot calls out a Twitter user for calling her “The Black Kendall Jenner” after she shared a new photo from her apparent photo shoot. (Photos: @duckiethot/Instagram, @kendalljenner/Instagram)

Although there is no apparent reason why the Twitter user compared Thot to reality star and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner, many can assume it’s because of their similar career backgrounds. Thot and Jenner are both 25 and have appeared in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows. Thot made her debut in the once annual lingerie event in 2018, while Jenner appeared in the show in 2015.

Since then, Thot has modeled for Fenty, Puma, Mashino, Balmain, and many other companies.

As Thot’s tweet became viral and started circulating on blog sites such as Baller Alert, many people defended the model’s stance. One even responded to the Twitter user who wrote the comment and expressed that Black people need to stop comparing themselves to their white counterparts because they are deemed good at something.

“Why does she have to a black version of a white mediocre model 🤦🏾‍♀️.”

“It’s insulting! Duckie is beautiful! Just say that!”

“This comparison has never ONCE crossed my mind.”

“Why was it even an comparison in the first place…ANYWAY you’re always stunning Queen.”

“Nope she’s just Duckie Thot. We gotta stop seeing ourselves as a black version of white ppl when we good at something.”

Since Thot broke into the modeling industry in 2016, her appearance has elicited strong reactions from observers. In April of this year Thot was featured on MEFeater Magazine’s Twitter page, where one Twitter user jumped in to claim in a since-deleted tweet that the model looked “like a dark skin white girl.” Once Thot got wind of the response she retweeted the post and commented “??? f–k off.”