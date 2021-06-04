‘To Me It’s Hitting Different’: Woman In Viral ‘You About to Lose Yo Job’ Video Celebrates a Year of Being Clean

It’s been a year since a young woman by the name of Johniqua Charles went viral for her hilarious “You About to Lose Yo Job” video and apparently she has more to celebrate than just a year of her video circulating.

On Thursday, June 3, she told her Instagram followers in a video that Saturday, June 5, will mark a year of her being sober. “Wow, it’s really been a year since ‘you about to lose your job’ went viral and to me, it’s hitting different because on the fifth I will actually be celebrating a year clean of cocaine and clear off of those streets thank God. And it might not mean much to nobody else but it means everything to me because for one this is the longest that I’ve ever been clean and off of those streets for this long. And it’s just a blessing.”

Johniqua Charles talks being sober for a year. (Photo: @getthisdance/Instagram)

She continued, “Everything that came for me because of ‘you about to lose your job’ and everything that is still to come I am just so thankful for. And I am thankful for everybody that wasn’t in my corner and everybody that supported me through all of this and I am just grateful and I just want to thank everybody. Have a blessed day.”

In the caption she said, “You about to lose yo job” changed my life only God knows where I would have been if not dead if it wasn’t for that song going viral!!!!! Lord I just wanna thank u!!!”

Fans cheered her on in the comments. One person wrote, “Yes Queen adjust your crown 👑,” and another said, “we were all drawn to your bright spirit in that video and i’m so glad the year since has taken a turn for the better ❤️🙌.” Someone else wrote, “Good job girl, we’ll all rooting for you! You’re such a vibe 💃🏻.”

Last year in February, Charles was arrested at Diamond Gentleman’s Club in Dillon, South Carolina, after a misunderstanding with the security guards at the club. Charles told Atlanta Black Star in November that after she left the building, she realized she left her purse inside and tried to go back in to retrieve it.

Charles claimed the security guards stopped her and “wasn’t listening” to her. Charles said she tried to ask why she was being detained, but instead the guard ignored her and that’s when the singing started.

“In light of every situation, I’m going to make a joke out of it,” she said.

The video got so popular that people started to remix it into songs and add their own videos to it for comedic relief. Since going viral, Charles has also given birth to a baby girl named Dexire Antoniya Williams, making her now the mother of two children.