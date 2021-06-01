‘They Are Not Human’: Massachusetts Elementary School Teacher Fired After His Secret Gig As Writer for White Supremacist Website Is Exposed

A Massachusetts elementary school teacher has been fired after his secret identity as a white nationalist writer was exposed.

Benjamin Welton, a 33-year-old teacher at Star Academy, was fired last week after the Huffington Post contacted the school after the paper learned the teacher was using the pseudonym Sinclair Jenkins to publish articles for a white supremacist website.

“No mercy for our enemies. Do not weep, for they are not human,” Welton wrote in social media post on March 31, during his first school year as an elementary teacher. “Treat those who want to abolish ‘whiteness’ with the same venom if not more. They deserve medieval punishments.” He also used other pen names to advocate for violence and the establishment of an all-white ethno-state online.

A group of anti-fascist researchers, the Anonymous Comrades Collective, uncovered Welton’s secret online identity and shared the details with the Huffington Post. Prior to his termination, Welton taught English, social studies and computer science at Stat Academy. He deleted all of his pseudonymous social media accounts, under names like Jake Bowyer and Elias Kingston, last week.

Under the Jenkins pseudonym, Welton published an article for the white supremacist website American Renaissance in 2017, titled, “From Wide-Eyed Liberal to Race Realist,” in which he chronicles a series of “political awakenings” he’s experienced.

Ben Welton, a Massachusetts elementary school teacher, has been fired after his secret identity as a white nationalist writer was exposed. Photo: Star Academy/Amazon author page.

Welton, who grew up in Appalachia, wrote, “once I began paying attention to the news, I started seeing why so many people in my hometown took a dim view of blacks.”

He added, “After Ferguson and Baltimore, I understood that pumping money into the ghetto would never fix things.” Welton, also a Boston University history PhD candidate, said his time in graduate school caused him to be disgusted by the “ingrained culture of anti-white hatred” in academia. He admitted in the article that he was a teacher.

“When I teach my students or write papers, I refuse to engage in cultural Marxism or in anti-white rhetoric,” wrote Welton, who also taught at Boston University and the University of Vermont. His student profile was removed from BU’s website last week.

Welton previously wrote for a variety of major publications, including The Atlantic and Vice, and also contributed to conservative outlets like The Daily Caller and The Weekly Standard.

Welton’s website, The Lovecraft Conservative, includes the following mission: ‘We believe in hierarchy, monarchy, the importance of breeding, and a definite and distinct ethnos.” It continues, “We are unabashedly European. We support Europa, Christendom, and her children scattered across the colonies. Our enemy is materialism; our enemy is liberalism. But we are not driven by hate, but rather by creativity.”

Welton, who went by The Spooky Nationalist on social media, blew his cover when he named multiple aliases, admitting he was behind them all. “Interestingly, when we researched the pen name ‘Jake Bowyer’ we found that the URL for the ‘Jake Bowyer’ Gravatar page displayed another name: Ben Welton,” the Anonymous Comrades Collective explained.

In an email, Star Academy administrators said they were unaware of Welton’s ‘concerning’ online publications. “We do not support, condone, or agree with white supremacism or white separatist ideologies,” a Star Academy statement said.