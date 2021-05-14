‘Yall Busted Out Your Torches and Pitchforks’: Donald Glover Blames ‘Boring’ TV and Film on People Not Wanting to Be Canceled

Donald Glover doesn’t tweet often, but when he does the internet notices. The Emmy Award-winning actor hopped onto the platform in the wee hours of the morning to offer his opinion about the cause of the influx of “boring” content available for entertainment viewers and ended up sparking a different debate entirely.

The “This Is America” artist, who’d been absent from the platform since November 2020, shared that he had come across a conversation among Twitter users who were discussing “how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film).” As a writer and creator himself, Glover shared his views on why the content coming out of Hollywood seems so stale and blamed the fear of “getting cancelled” for keeping creativity in a box.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 02: Donald Glover arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

“Saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film). We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled,” he tweeted. “So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good).”

The use of the word “cancel” seemed to strike a nerve with many fans, who immediately assumed that he was referring to cancel culture, while others jumped in to clarify that Glover was actually referring to the act of television shows being canceled by networks.

“Donald Glover being cancelled because people thought he was talking about people being cancelled when in actual fact he was talking about tv shows being cancelled is peak 2021”

“This tweet immediately highlighted how fake woke so much of Twitter is. The man tweets about tv show cancellation because executives don’t want to go outside the box and yall busted out your torches and pitchforks over cancel culture. Which is irrelevant to this tweet.”

“The PC culture has really put a damper on creative work.”

Donald Glover has thoughts about why Hollywood is so “boring” right now. Photo Credit: @donaldglover/Twitter

“I wouldn’t say boring stuff is boring because of that necessarily, I think I’d refer to it more so as uninspired if anything. There’s a lot of shows and movies pushing boundaries, but you just gotta look at independent production rather than big corporation productions to see that.”

“Seeing someone make a [relatable] mistake, and redeem themselves as an individual, then grow from those mistakes is a much better story than outright cancelling someone. It opens the road for others to follow the same path and grow from their trauma that led to those mistakes.”

The highly anticipated third season of Glover’s hit (and very original) FX comedy series “Atlanta” is currently in production after a lengthy hiatus since 2018 due to the cast’s busy schedules and the COVID-19 pandemic. According to EW, season three will “pick up right where season 2 left off, with Earn (Glover), Alfred (Bryan Tyree Henry), and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) bound for a European tour with rising rapper Clark County.”

At the time of this writing, the “Community” star has yet to clarify his comments.