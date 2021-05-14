Black North Carolina Man Sues Employer For Dismissing ‘Racially Charged’ Incidents, Forcing Him to Resign Due to Retaliatory Acts

A Black North Carolina man said he was threatened and forced to quit after reporting a coworker for discrimination.

Kevin Ellis, who worked for McDermott International Inc. in Arden outside of Asheville, had reported a coworker for allegedly making racist remarks, according to a May 5 civil lawsuit filed in federal court. While the employee was ultimately terminated, Ellis’ attorneys said that he began to suffer from subsequent instances of harassment from his other colleagues.

“As a direct and proximate result of the retaliatory treatment, hostile work environment, and unsafe working conditions that Ellis was subjected to, Ellis resigned his employment with McDermott,” states Charlotte Observer reported.

Attorneys said McDermott knew of these retaliatory actions, and failed to provide any resolution in order to create a safe and non-discriminatory workplace for Ellis. The company is also accused of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by reportedly subjecting Ellis to discrimination in a hostile work environment and “constructively discharging” him due to his race, which is also in violation of Section 1981.