‘The Acting Jumped Out’: Gabrielle Union’s Undeniable Devotion to Dwyane Wade Is Tested During This TikTok Challenge

Actress Gabrielle Union is getting in on the fun in a viral TikTok challenge of several people repeating words from “The Steve Wilkos Show” episode of a woman sticking by her man despite the abuse she has endured.

While the episode is sad, it has become a funny viral TikTok challenge of many people participating. Dressed in a color block dress with her hair in a braided bun, Union sat in a chair while munching on popcorn, repeating words with Steve Wilkos’ voice in the background. “This is your man?” Wilkos asked.

“Yeah,” Union repeats. A photo flashes of her husband, Dwayne Wade, in a suit with his hands on his hips.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Photo:@GabUnion/Instagram

“Look at the screen,” said Wilkos.

“That’s mine,” Union shakes her head after a photo flashes showing her husband, Wade, with his hair all over his head. “I’mma stick beside him,” Union repeated after the woman.

“This is what you’re going to settle for?” Wilkos asked.

“I’mma stick beside him,” Union said while rolling her head at the camera and eating popcorn.

Fans of the actress found the bit funny and were cracking up in the comments section of the 45-year-old clowning her husband for his questionable looks while still standing up for her spouse.

“They have so much fun 😂 they don’t give af about negativity. Happy for them. Bless them. 🙌💪🏿🙏🏾.”

“THE ACTING JUMPED OUT AT THE END 😂😍.”

“You can tell she’s an actress; with the body language and facial expressions, she gave everything that needed to be given in this 🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“😂That’s what they call UNCONDITIONAL LOVE💯♥️🙌🏽.”

“Lmfaoooo yes, claim him in all his ways 🥲.”

Union and Wade continue to uplift and support each other in the public eye.