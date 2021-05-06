‘I Was Angry’: White Woman Charged with Felony After Yelling Racial Slurs and Throwing Food at Employee In a Florida Burger King

A white Florida woman from Sumter County was arrested and charged late last month after she reportedly went on a racially charged tirade at a fast-food restaurant over the thickness of her tomato, Villages News reported.

Perhaps an inconvenience the understood only by Goldilocks, Judith Ann Black, was hit with a felony charge after she chucked a Whopper with a side of racist remarks at a Black Burger King employee at the local Trailwinds Village shopping center on Friday, April 30.

Judith Ann Black. Photo: Image via Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

The news outlet obtained police documents that stated Black was angry over the thickness of the slice of tomato on the sandwich. When the employee, who was unidentified in the report, tried to calm the 77-year-old Texas native, the enraged customer threw the Whopper, striking the employee’s back. The senior citizen followed by launching a slew of expletives, including the N-word, and she called the employee a “stupid Black b-tch” before storming out the establishment. The store manager and another worker at Burger King, as well as a customer, all were present when the incident occurred.

Black, a resident at the nearby Village of Pine Ridge retirement community, was tracked down with the help of surveillance video. Footage caught her white Dodge Ram pickup truck, and eyewitness accounts were also able to provide authorities with her license plate number.

When authorities arrived, Black confessed to her behavior, stating that she was “angry” that the employee was not “fixing the issue,” the report read. Black also admitted that she “had the burger in my hand and tossed it at her,” also confirming that the sandwich did, in fact, make contact with the employee’s back. She was detained and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was later released on a $2,500 bond the following Saturday.

The officer who wrote the report noted that “Due to Mrs. Black calling the victim a ‘stupid black b-tch,’ and a ‘black n-gger,’ as well as stating ‘f-ck you black n-ggers’ to her, this enhances the charge of Battery from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree under Florida State Statute 775.085. (1)(a)2, ‘Everything prejudice while committing offense; reclassification.’”