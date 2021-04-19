Lil Nas X Hits Back at Critics After Video of His Mother Allegedly Soliciting Money Surfaces: ‘I’ve Cried Myself to Sleep Feeling Guilty’

Lil Nas X is clapping back at the haters who are calling him out for allegedly not taking care of his mother.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “I hate speaking on my personal life but y’all n-ggas don’t know how many nights I’ve cried myself to sleep feeling guilty because nothing i tried would help my mom. paint me as the bad guy all you want, but at the end of the day, you don’t know me outside of this internet sh-t.”

Lil Nas X (Photo: @lilnasx/Instagram)

This message comes days after a video surfaced of the “Old Town Road” singer’s mother asking for food and money on a corner in Atlanta. X’s response comes just a few days after his father, Robert Stafford, defended him against the critics. Sharing some insight on the situation, Stafford uploaded an Instagram photo of X standing in between his parents.

“Despite what people say @lilnasx is the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with,” he said. “Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of. Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right. I dont usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be. Please join us in keeping her in your PRAYERS. And to those out there trying to create a false story you wont prosper. #controlthenarrative.”

Lil Nas X’s father responds to the backlash. (Photo: @rlstafford_sang/Instagram)

In 2020, the 22-year-old opened up about his mother’s struggle with drug addiction and how he’s tried to help her get into rehab. In an interview with Variety, he said, “I never really talk about my mom. She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love.”

There are other artists who can relate to the Grammy Award-winning singer experiencing a parent who abused drugs. Singers like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj both detailed their experience with having a father who struggled with drug addiction. Additionally, “Let Me Love You” singer Mario opened up about his mother’s drug addition. In 2017, his mother, Shawnita Hathaway, passed away after her battle with heroin addiction. In 2019, he released a single called “Care For You,” a song where in the first 30 seconds, he addressed drug addiction. He explained to PEOPLE, “Addiction doesn’t just affect the user, it affects the family. In some cases, you also feel like you’re addicted because you’re so close to it. You’re so immersed into the hope of them healing and choosing a brighter path.”