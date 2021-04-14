Who Has More Range? Will Smith and Jamie Foxx Trend on Social Media as Fans Debate Who Has the Better Career

A simple question posed on social media has turned into a week-long debate of who has more range between actors Will Smith and Jamie Foxx.

Both actors have careers spanning twenty-plus years, countless movies, and sitcom and music success to boast about. Still, fans are split when it comes to which of the box office men’s talent reigns supreme.

Nah Ya really think JAMIE FOXX HAS MORE RANGE THAN WILL SMITH??!!!! — THE BIG BRO (@oochiewalle_) April 8, 2021

“Jamie Fox has NOT come close to will smith acting wise. Like not even remotely in the same ballpark. Let’s not get carried away lol.”

“Foxx definitely more range , smith the better actor though”

“Will also plays the same character in every movie. Jamie has the range”

Will Smith (left) and Jamie Foxx (right) were both cast in the film “Ali.” (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

Smith and Foxx have both been the leading man in critically acclaimed films; Smith in “Ali,” and Foxx in “Ray.” They both also ventured into the realm of animated films with Smith’s “Shark Tale” and Foxx’s “Soul.”

While Smith has been nominated twice for an Oscar — Best Actor in 2002 for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali and 2007 for his role in “The Pursuit of Happyness” — Foxx actually took home the Best Actor golden trophy in 2005 for “Ray.” That same year he was also nominated for his role in “Collateral Damage,” starring Smith’s real-life leading lady, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith, who blew up in the ’90s with his rap career, has won three Grammy awards out of his five nominations. Foxx, on the other hand, boasts nine Grammy nominations with one win, and several chart-topping hits from his five studio albums.

“Depends on what art form you are specifically talking about. They both have different personalities and training, therefore can fit into different roles/realms”

“They’re both on the same level. Both had successful shows, both had successful music careers, both have done biopics, done serious movies, comedies.”

Given their similar career trajectories, it is inevitable that fans would want to compare the two, or even see them in some sort of acting “Verzuz,” a battle that Foxx has expressed zero interest in.