‘It’s Very Chaotic Right Now’: Police Chief, Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Resign Amid Pressure, City Manager Fired By Council

The fallout surrounding the death of Daunte Wright has led to a swift shakeup atop law enforcement and city leadership in the Minneapolis suburb where the 20-year-old Black was shot and killed Sunday.

Kim Potter, the veteran Brooklyn Center police officer who fired the deadly bullet that struck Wright in his chest, resigned amid mounting pressure that she be fired. And Police Chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot announced during a press conference Tuesday.

Veteran officer Kim Potter resigns along with police chief Tim Gannon in wake of public outcry following deadly shooting of Daunte Wright.

Law Enforcement Labor Services, Potter’s labor union, broke news of her resignation, according to the New York Times. The two police departures came one day after the City Council voted to terminate City Manager Curt Boganey effective immediately in an emergency meeting.

Boganey, who was hired in 2005, oversaw the city’s police and fire departments. Council members handed that authority over to the mayor’s office and appointed Reggie Edwards to be the acting city manager.

According to the Star-Tribune, one council member said they chose to fire Boganey because she feared becoming a target of protesters if she didn’t.

After Brooklyn Center, MN, City Manager Curt Boganey says officer who shot Daunte Wright will get “due process.”



“He was doing a great job. I respect him dearly. I didn’t want repercussions at a personal level,” Kris Lawrence-Anderson said during Monday’s special meeting.

Potter, 48, tendered her resignation letter to Gannon, the mayor, and Edwards Tuesday morning, ending a 26-year career with the department.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” she wrote in a two-sentence statement.

Elliot said he was unsure if Potter will be able to keep her pension, Yahoo News reported. The mayor announced that the city would appoint two senior commanders to lead the police department in Gannon’s wake. Commander Tony Gruenig, a 19-year veteran of the force, will take over as the active police chief.

“It’s very chaotic right now,” Gruenig said during Tuesday’s press conference at City Hall. “I was just informed less than a half hour ago about the whole change in status. There’s just a lot of chaos going on right now. We’re just trying to wrap our heads around the situation and try and create some calm.”

The fatal shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue. Potter was working as a field training officer, coaching a new recruit, when she responded to the traffic stop involving Wright. Officers stopped the father of a 1-year-old son because he had expired license plates, according to police.

During the stop, officers learned an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor offense had been issued for his arrest. As officers attempted to take Wright into custody, he jumped back into his car and Potter rushed in to assist. She threatened to shoot Wright with a stun gun then yelled “taser, taser, taser” as she unholstered her service weapon. Potter then fired a single bullet as Wright sped away. He drove a few blocks before colliding with another vehicle and died at the scene of that crash.

“I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that,” Aubrey Wright, Daunte’s father, told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that.”

Gannon released Potter’s bodycam footage during a press conference Monday afternoon and told reporters the officer appeared to have mistaken her handgun for her stun gun. The former chief refused to say that Potter deserved to be fired and said she had the right to “due process.”

Boganey backed the chief up when reporters pressed him to release Potter’s name. Her name was not known publicly at the time. She had been suspended and remained on paid administrative leave at the time, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. BCA revealed Potter’s identity late Monday evening.

“It’s my understanding at this point that it’s the BCA who’s doing the investigation,” he told reporters. “We have every intention to release that information as quickly as possible. And and I would just leave it at. There’s no reason or desire to withhold that information any longer than is absolutely necessary.”

Boganey balked when a community activist in the media throng called for him to release the name on the spot.

“I won’t do that at this moment, at this place,” he said.

“Why,” the activist asked.

“It would be inappropriate,” he replied.

“That’s not inappropriate. What was inappropriate was killing Daunte Wright under those circumstances,” the woman responded to end the exchange. “So you are working harder to protect a killer cop than a victim of police murder.”

Wright died about 10 miles northwest of the scene of Cup Foods grocery store in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes as he and three officers detained him during an arrest.

News of Potter and Gannon’s resignations spread as civil rights attorney Ben Crump staged a press conference outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, where Derek Chauvin is being tried for murder.

Chauvin’s defense attorney began laying out his case Tuesday, and Floyd’s family members participated in the press briefing during a lunchtime recess in the trial.

“Great,” Wright’s aunt Nyesha Wright said when asked to respond to news of Potter’s departure. “I hope that since she went ahead and she resigned, that they hold her at the highest levels of accountability. Because she was the law, right? Protect and serve. Put her in jail like they would do any one of us. They would put us under that jail cell. It wouldn’t be no accident; it’d be murder.”

Crump joined in the family’s chorus in calling for Potter to be charged with murder.

“If the city leadership of Brooklyn Center is saying that we need more effective leadership, to make sure that this is prevented in the future, then the family welcomes responsible leadership,” said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.