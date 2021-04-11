‘I’m the Most Comfortable I’ve Ever Been In My Skin’: Eddie Murphy Explains How It Feels to Be 60

Eddie Murphy is known to wear the skin of many characters on screen, which has led to him sitting for hours as makeup and sometimes a fat suit are applied. But Murphy shares that now there’s something about his current age that makes him feel more comfortable in his skin.

Murphy appeared on “The Oprah Conversation,” and in the interview, which aired Friday, April 9, Winfrey, 67, tells him, “When I turned 60, I realized I was more secure in being myself than I’ve ever been. Maya Angelou had said to me that your 50s is all that you’ve been meaning to be, I feel that I fulfilled that. Turning 60 was a level of security that’s really pretty solid.”

Eddie Murphy and his family. (Photo: @bria_murphy/Instagram)

The actress and TV host added, “I mean, you are definitely in the period of your life where you have either accomplished, or haven’t accomplished, and you can be satisfied or not satisfied.”

The “Mr. Church” actor, who shared the same sentiments as Winfrey about turning 60, said, “I’m the most comfortable I’ve ever been in my skin. I feel great and optimistic and totally comfortable in Eddie. I always was comfortable in my skin, but not like now.”

UNSPECIFIED – APRIL 03: In this screengrab released on April 3, Eddie Murphy accepts the Distinguished Artisan Award at the 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards streamed on April 3, 2021. (Photo by IngleDodd Media/via Getty Images)

Murphy turned 60 on April 3, and in a recent interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, Murphy spoke about enjoying fatherhood.

The father of 10 said, “I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood. The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s–t is over. … I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision.” He explained that making his children his top priority has helped him make better choices. He said, “When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s–t, you think, ‘Well, what is best for my children?’ If you go that route then you never make a bad decision.”