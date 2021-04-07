‘Waiting to Exhale’ Author Terry McMillan Hopes Film’s ‘Members of the Cast Who Are Still With Us’ Will Make Guest Appearances In TV Series

Author Terry McMillan offered more insight into what fans should expect from the “Waiting to Exhale” television series adaptation that’s currently in development and expressed her hope that members of the 1995 film adaptation are able to make cameo appearances.

The film adaptation starred the late Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lynn Whitfield, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon and followed the plot of McMillan’s 1992 New York Times bestselling novel about four friends navigating the ups and downs of love, life and friendship.

Terry McMillan is celebrating the release of her 10th novel and upcoming “Waiting to Exhale” television series. Photo: @terrymcmillan/Instagram

In November 2020, the 69-year-old novelist confirmed that a television continuation of the book was greenlit for development with “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels signed on to produce under his 20th Television deal, Attica Locke (“Empire”) and Tembi Locke (“Never Have I Ever”) set to pen the pilot script, and Anthony Hemingway (“Red Tails”) directing. Fans can expect the series to be “infused with the humor, sensuousness, and sincerity of the groundbreaking and beloved original film.”

“So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series,” she announced in a tweet. “Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out.”

During an interview on “The Tamron Hall Show” on March 29, McMillan expressed her wishes for the upcoming television series, which follows the daughters of the main women from her 1992 New York Times bestselling romance-drama novel. “I think that’s part of it … but I also think and hope that some of the other members of the cast who are still with us will make cameos,” she said following a question from Hall at the 6:25 mark of the interview. The “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” author revealed that in addition to the show being a continuation of the original story, it will also aim to “recreate the essence of the story” as opposed to being a “reenactment. “And they’re trying to create, or recreate, the essence of the story and not necessarily — it’s not a reenactment of the story. So that’s how I see it.”

(L-R): Tamron Hall of “The Tamron Hall Show” and author Terry McMillan discuss the “Waiting to Exhale” TV series based on McMillan’s book. Photo Credit: @TamronHall/YouTube

“Waiting To Exhale” star Loretta Divine previously teased the television show adaptation during a November 2020 interview with Hall, saying, “Well I know that Terry and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because she’s been trying to get ‘Waiting to Exhale’ back for so, so many years and because it changed so much for everybody, not just Black women but also so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they use. But I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women and I think that’s going to be coming out so…there’s a lot of stuff being developed to look forward to.”

The talk show host also touched on the upcoming film adaptation of McMillan’s 2016 novel “I Almost Forgot About You,” which Viola Davis has signed on to star in and produce. “She’s amazing,” McMillan said at the 7:24 mark. “Everything she does. I mean I’m flattered; you have no idea how flattered I am.” The film was announced in 2017, however, a release timeline is still up in the air.