Deshaun Watson Accusers’ Will Not Be Filing a Report to Authorities, Their Lawyer Promises to Reveal ‘Important and Significant Developments’ Soon

The Houston attorney representing 21 women in lawsuits against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson says he will soon be releasing a statement about “important and significant developments” connected with the cases. This news comes just days after he proclaimed his clients, massage therapists who are accusing the Houston Texans star of sexual misconduct, would not be filing a report with Houston authorities.

Tony Buzbee said last week in a lengthy social media post that he was aware of the criticisms his team received “because these numerous brave women haven’t filed formal criminal complaints with HPD (although we have provided info to other organizations.)” Although Buzbee highlighted the relationships of those close to the case, including the fact that Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin has a son “who is on of the exclusive command Staff of HPD,” Buzbee maintained that he was “not saying in any way that Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, Mr. Hardin has a son who has a position that would compromise HPD and its investigation. … But I am saying that me and my clients will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities.”

Buzbee is set to hold a news conference on Tuesday, April 6, at his firm’s office in Houston to present the new developments.

The Houston Police Department also revealed in a post shared to their Twitter page on Friday, April 2, that a report had been filed with them against Watson. It is unknown if the complainant is one of Buzbee’s clients.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson,” the statement read. “As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigation process.”

Hardin, the lawyer representing Watson, addressed the HPD’s statement, stating, “We welcome this long-overdue development.” He added, “Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

This is the latest development in the cases against the 25-year-old athlete. Beginning last month, a series of masseuses, all of whom have remained anonymous, began filing civil claims against Watson in which they accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions dating back to March 2020 and occurring in four states, Texas, Arizona, California, and Georgia. Watson has maintained his innocence and has denied any wrongdoing. Eighteen professional massage therapists have since come out in support of the football player, saying that the claims are not consistent with the experiences they’ve had with him.

Meanwhile, Watson’s lawyer says “any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false.” And in response to the professionals supporting his client, Hardin said, “These women say they are deeply troubled by the accusations made against Deshaun and that these claims wholly inconsistent with their experiences with him and who they believe him to be.” He added, “All of them stated that Deshaun never made them feel uncomfortable or demanded anything outside the scope of a professional massage. None of them experienced any of the behavior alleged by anonymous plaintiffs in the numerous lawsuits filed by the same Houston attorney.”

As of late, Watson has not been charged with any crime.