‘I’m a Completely Different Person’: Van Hunt Dishes on His Relationship with Halle Berry and Reveals How It’s Improved His Life

It has been six months since Halle Berry and her beau Van Hunt went Instagram official with their relationship, and it looks like Berry still gives Hunt butterflies in his stomach.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Hunt gushes about Berry, detailing how his relationship with her has improved his life and his craft. When asked how she influences his music, he said, “In more ways than I can even tell you right now. I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. … The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

Van Hunt and Halle Berry. (Photo: @vanhunt/Instagram)

Three weeks ago Hunt turned 51 and talked a bit about what Berry and her family did to celebrate his special day. He explained, “Their family has this ritual where, and I don’t think she would mind me saying it, they get together and have just a small acknowledgement of the day and so they, you know, they immersed me into that and welcomed me into that, and it was just beautiful. It was just thoughtful and considerate and sweet, and that’s really the kind of person that she is, so, it was beautiful.”

Hunt seemingly had such a great time for his birthday that he even took time out to give his “Catwoman” and his mother a shoutout. Under a few March 8 Instagram photos featuring his mother and Berry, he wrote: “thank you for the bday wishes. it’s so special to share a small part of International Women’s Day with the date of my birth. every day on every continent is IWD. special thanks and tribute to my Momma and to Halle.”

Halle Berry and Van Hunt on Valentine’s Day. @halleberry/Instagram

As for 54-year-old Berry, it appears that she feels the exact same way Hunt does. On Valentine’s Day the thrice-divorced actress encouraged her single fans to not give up on love. She even alluded that her Grammy-winning boyfriend is her “match” and her “equal.” Us Weekly reported last month, citing an anonymous inside source, that Berry “absolutely believes Van is the one for her,” and that she “can see herself settling down with him.”

Will the wedding bells ring once more for Berry?